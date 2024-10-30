Labiana increases its revenue by over 23% in the first half of 2024, exceeding 35 million euros

Manuel Ramos, CEO of Labiana Labiana logo

EBITDA for the first half reached 6.36 million euros, multiplying by six compared to the figure from the previous year.

LABIANA (LAB:LAB)

Labiana, always works” — Labiana

MADRID, SPAIN, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Labiana, the pharmaceutical laboratory specializing in animal and human health listed on BME Growth, has published its results for the first half of 2024, showing revenue of 35.09 million euros, a 23.29% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth reflects the positive results of the strategic operational efficiency plan implemented in 2023, which has led to significant improvements in the company’s productivity and expense control.By business areas, both the animal and human health divisions achieved double-digit growth in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. However, the highest growth was seen in the human health division, with an increase of 32.7% over the first half of 2023. Meanwhile, the animal health division also showed an upward trend, growing by 13.4%.Another significant event in the first half of the year was the divestment operation in Serbia, which enabled deleveraging and value creation through a 3-million-euro capital increase, reducing the shareholding in the Serbian subsidiary to 10%. This operation resulted in the subsidiary's removal from the group’s consolidation perimeter, which reduced the pro forma consolidated debt at the end of 2023 by 8.5 million euros and freed up 0.9 million euros in guarantees for Labiana Life (the division managing the animal health business). These changes strengthened the capital structure without compromising development capabilities or the manufacturing of biological products, as well as maintaining its commercial ties with Eastern Europe.Success of the Operational Efficiency Strategic PlanIn 2023, Labiana began implementing a cost optimization, revenue diversification, and operational efficiency plan that, as shown by the company’s published results, has been a key factor in the first half of 2024 and is already yielding significant results. In this regard, Labiana's EBITDA increased to 6.36 million euros from January to June, representing 18.14% of revenue and a sixfold improvement over the first half of 2023.Likewise, this process optimization has been essential in boosting profit margins and ensuring the company's positive growth, as evidenced by the operating profit (EBIT) reaching 3.97 million euros, in contrast to the negative 1.1 million euros recorded in the same period last year.Strategic Investments and Future ProjectsAdditionally, during the first half of 2024, Labiana invested over 1.3 million euros in fixed assets aimed at enhancing productivity processes and maintaining compliance with GMP standards. The company is also making significant efforts in expanding its proprietary products, as reflected by the active work of the registration department, with 25 new marketing authorizations (MAs) obtained and another 91 in progress.Manuel Ramos, CEO of Labiana, highlighted that “the results achieved in the first half of 2024 reflect the success of our sustainable growth strategy. The removal of Zavod from the consolidation perimeter and our operational improvements have not only enhanced our profitability but also strengthened our position in the European market. We remain focused on meeting the objectives of our business plan, and as evidenced by the doubling of Labiana’s share price since the beginning of the year, we know we are on the right path”.Thanks to the consolidation of these investments and improvements, Labiana is strengthening its market position, maintaining its growth expectations for the coming years. Currently, Labiana distributes its solutions in over 150 countries through its manufacturing plants in Spain, international subsidiaries in Turkey and Mexico, its shareholding in Serbia, a growing network of multinational clients, and agreements with international distributors.About LabianaLabiana Health is a leading, independent, and integrated international platform in the animal and human health industries, with a diversified portfolio of products and businesses and a broad client base of top-tier customers with whom it maintains long-term, trusted relationships.Currently, the Group's products are available in over 150 markets, with registrations of proprietary products in more than 114 countries, thanks to its two GMP (“Good Manufacturing Practice”) manufacturing plants located in Spain, its international subsidiaries in Turkey, Ecuador, and Mexico, its participation in Serbia, a growing network of multinational clients, and licensing agreements with international distributors for the sale of its proprietary products.The group has two differentiated and complementary business lines: contract manufacturing, which provides stability and revenue visibility, and the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products, which promote growth. The company debuted on BME Growth in June 2022, becoming the first veterinary company to enter the BME Growth Market in Spain.

