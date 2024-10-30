Submit Release
October 30 - Reminders for Voters Ahead of the 2024 General Election

Denver, October 30, 2024 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold is reminding Coloradans of important voter information ahead of Election Day, November 5.

“November 5th is almost here, so if your ballot is still on your kitchen counter, now is a great time to fill it out and bring it to a drop box or voting center,” said Secretary Griswold. “Please remember to do your part is helping combat election disinformation by using a trusted source for election information like GoVoteColorado.gov.”

At this point, Colorado voters should return their ballots at a drop box or voting center. It is too late to return a ballot by mail to ensure that it will be received by county clerks by 7:00 PM on Election Day.

Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a voting center until 7:00 PM on Election Day.

Important information for Colorado voters:

  • All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.
  • Voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.
  • In-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, will be available from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM Eligible voters must return their ballot or be in line to vote by 7:00 PM for their ballot to be counted.
  • Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be received by November 13.
  • 365 voting centers and 433 drop boxes are available for voters statewide. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to:

  • Register to vote or update their voter registration
  • Find their local County Clerk
  • Find their closest drop box or voting center
  • Sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax
  • Learn about Colorado’s secure election processes
  • Find accurate election information

