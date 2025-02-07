February 7 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts Amended General Policies and Administration Rule
News Release
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
Denver, February 7, 2025 - The Secretary of State’s Office has adopted permanent rule revisions to ensure the uniform and proper administration of procedures for administrative hearings held within the office.
Notice of Permanent Adoption (PDF)
On January 14, 2025, the Department of State held a public rulemaking hearing to receive comments on proposed amendments to the office’s “Rules Governing General Policies and Administration” to address procedures for administrative hearings. To find the relevant documents related to this hearing, including the notice of rulemaking, the draft of the statement of basis, and preliminary draft of the proposed rules, please visit the General Policies and Administration rulemaking hearing webpage.
The rules will become permanently effective twenty days after publication in the Colorado Register.
Please email SoS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov if you have questions relating to the rulemaking.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.