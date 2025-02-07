February 7 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts Amended General Policies and Administration Rule

News Release

Denver, February 7, 2025 - The Secretary of State’s Office has adopted permanent rule revisions to ensure the uniform and proper administration of procedures for administrative hearings held within the office.

On January 14, 2025, the Department of State held a public rulemaking hearing to receive comments on proposed amendments to the office’s “Rules Governing General Policies and Administration” to address procedures for administrative hearings. To find the relevant documents related to this hearing, including the notice of rulemaking, the draft of the statement of basis, and preliminary draft of the proposed rules, please visit the General Policies and Administration rulemaking hearing webpage.

The rules will become permanently effective twenty days after publication in the Colorado Register.

Please email SoS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov if you have questions relating to the rulemaking.