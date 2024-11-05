Comprehensive Guide for Nurses

SUDBURY, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stacey Roles, RN, MScN, PhD, and Kamini Kalia, RN, MScN, CPMHN(C), are proud to announce the release of their new book, The Nurses’ Guide to Psychotherapy: A Reference Book for Nurses Providing Psychotherapy, a significant contribution to the field of mental health nursing. Authored by several established nurse psychotherapists, leaders, and other experts in their field, this reference is designed to support nurses, mental health practitioners, and healthcare providers in deepening their knowledge of psychotherapy, and enhancing their skills in delivering holistic mental health care.

The book provides clear guidance on how nurses can incorporate various psychotherapy techniques into their practice to better support patient outcomes. With detailed case studies and practical insights, this guide empowers nurses and clinicians to enhance their therapeutic relationships and address the complex emotional and psychological needs of their patients without relying solely on medication. By focusing on evidence-based psychotherapy approaches, the book fills a critical need in the mental health profession.

Stacey Roles, RN, MScN, PhD, a highly respected nurse psychotherapist, brings extensive clinical experience to this book. She has dedicated her career to integrating psychotherapy and psychopharmacology to provide better, more comprehensive care for her patients. She is also the clinical director of Roles & Associates Psychotherapy Services Inc. & the CBT Training Centre of the North, where she continues to advance mental health care with her innovative approaches.

The release of "The Nurses’ Guide to Psychotherapy: A Reference Book for Nurses Providing Psychotherapy’ marks a significant step forward for the nursing and mental health profession, helping practitioners to expand their skill set, and ultimately improve the quality of care they deliver to their patients.

www.nursepsychotherapybook.com

About Stacey Roles, RN, MScN, PhD:

Stacey Roles RN MScN PhD is a skilled psychotherapist who has extensive experience in clinical practice and is competent in teaching multiple forms of psychotherapy. Stacey is an Academy of Cognitive Therapy (ACT) Certified Trainer/Consultant and Certified Cognitive Therapist and is also credentialed with the Canadian Association of Cognitive and Behavioural Therapies (CACBT). Additionally, she is certified with the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association. Stacey has advanced training and supervision in Prolonged Exposure therapy, Psychodynamic psychotherapy, Brainspotting Therapy and Compassion Focused Therapy. Stacey is proficient in treating clients across the lifespan from early childhood to older adults and is a strong advocate for increasing access to psychotherapy services for all. She is an Advanced Practice Nurse/Clinical Nurse Specialist, an Adjunct Professor at Laurentian University with the School of Nursing, and is an Assistant Professor at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) University. Stacey has extensive experience working with First Nations populations throughout Northern and rural Ontario. Stacey is the Owner and Director of Roles & Associates Psychotherapy Services Inc. and the CBT Training Center of the North.

Kamini Kalia RN, MScN, CPMHN(C):

Kamini Kalia RN, MScN, CPMHN(C) is a systems leader who has extensive experience and education in professional practice, clinical leadership, mental health nursing, and clinical informatics. Kamini is driven to advance the adoption of informatics across the healthcare system to improve quality of care and patient outcomes. Currently, she is employed as the Director of Health Information and Informatics Solutions at Trillium Health Partners. She also holds an Adjunct Assistant Professorship at the Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing, Western University, as well as an Adjunct Clinical Appointment at the Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, University of Toronto.

