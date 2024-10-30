30 Years In Wound Care: 7 Pivotal Innovations By Industry Thought Leader David Navazio

David Navazio, President & CEO of Gentell, Inc.

In 1994, David Navazio founded Gentell & built it into the world's largest integrated wound care company through innovations that created industry evolution.

It is gratifying to think of the millions of people around the world who have been able to obtain more effective treatment to speed recovery & improve their quality of life as a result of our efforts.” — David Navazio - President & CEO, Gentell, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 1994, the wound care industry was much different from what it is today. Treatment options were limited and often took the form of simply applying gauze, salve and tape to wounds . . . and then changing the dressing when it looked like it needed changing. There were few specialty wound care products dedicated to treating specific types of wounds or skin issues. In addition, provider training about wound care was limited and wound treatment protocols rarely distinguished the varying characteristics of wounds and the dedicated treatments needed for each. In nursing homes, prior to 1994, Medicare did not even cover the cost of most patients’ wound care.Also in 1994, David Navazio founded the firm Gentell and over the years, built it into the largest integrated wound care company in the world. Now, celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary, this article reviews some of the pivotal ideas Navazio developed that created evolution in the industry.1) The advent of Medicare coverage for wound care and wound care products.Prior to 1994, David Navazio spearheaded efforts by the National Association for the Support of Long-Term Care (NASL) to influence Congress to change Medicare Coverage Policies (Section 2079) to recognize wound care and provide coverage for advanced wound care products and treatment, which contributed to a reduction in amputations among nursing home residents and an improvement in mortality rates.2) Focusing wound care on the needs of long-term care residents and seniors.Although wound care is important for everyone, Navazio focused his company’s efforts on the wound care needs of seniors and long-term care residents. At the time, most other wound care companies either overlooked this segment of the population or assumed that general wound care products would accommodate them too. Navazio identified this underserved market and specialized care to more effectively treat some of the unique wounds they tend to experience, like pressure wounds and slower healing wounds from the effects of diabetes.3) Creating the “Wound Care Culture” paradigm.Navazio originated the concept of a Wound Care CultureTM, elevating the practice of wound care from the tactical treating of wounds to a strategic initiative. Navazio defines a Wound Care CultureTM as an integrated environment of shared beliefs, education, data, practice and priority focused on wounds and their care and treatment.4) Creating Fastcareand advancing wound care data management.The development of the Fastcarerecord-keeping initiative introduced a foundation of professionalism to wound care. Using the Fastcare system, providers would be able to record and manage a more complete set of records for their treatment of every patient. This information would be saved into a giant database where it would remain accessible. Its compilation would create the largest wound care database in the world where results could be compared to ascertain the best practices in wound care.5) Developing the “integrated wound care company” business model.Unlike other companies that manufacture wound care products, Navazio developed Gentell as an integrated model that brought together all the components of the process including training, care techniques, product development, ordering, manufacturing, delivery and more into a single company.6) Creating the Gentell Direct wound care delivery system.Navazio understood how slow or interrupted distribution could dramatically affect the quality of care, even with the best product innovation. By making distribution more efficient, it raised the bar in overall wound care quality.7) Creating a global standard in wound care.Acquisitions of companies like Derma Sciences Canada and First Water Ramsbury, U.K. helped Gentell expand into Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Europe and South America. Expanding Gentell’s global footprint raises the level of wound care standards by bringing the Wound Care CultureTM to people around the world.Said Navazio, "It is gratifying to think of the millions of people around the world who have been able to obtain more effective treatment, have been able to recover faster and to improve their quality of life as a result of our efforts.”----------------ABOUT DAVID NAVAZIO AND GENTELLDavid Navazio is the President and CEO of Gentell, Inc. and affiliated companies. Starting in 1994, with a small home medical equipment and respiratory company, David built Gentell to be a world leader in wound care. His pioneering vision has inspired innovations such as advanced wound healing protocols, developed uniquely for nursing homes, the creation of state-of-the-art wound care products, industry-leading wound treatment educational programs, cutting-edge wound care management technology and more.Among many accomplishments, David worked tirelessly with the National Association for the Support of Long Term Care (NASL) and chaired the committee responsible for having the Health Care Financing Administration (HCFA) recognize advanced wound care products. The result was a Congressional change to the Medicare Coverage Policies (Section 2079) to not only recognize wound care but to provide coverage for advanced wound care products.David is Board Chair Emeritus of Pearl S. Buck International, on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, West Central New Jersey region, and active in leadership of regional Rotary International. He is also Honorary Commander of Joint Base MDL and a Board member of the Liguori Academy.Gentell is the largest integrated wound care manufacturer in the world, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, hospitals, home care, hospices and other providers.Gentell1000 Floral Vale Blvd., Suite 400Yardley, PA 19067 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700 Fax: 215-788-2715Website: Gentell.comLinkedIn: /in/davidnavazio /company/gentellTwitter: @gentell 2701Facebook: facebook.com/woundadvisor # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.