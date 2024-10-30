STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police launches unique year-end recruiting initiatives

PITTSFORD, Vermont (Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024) — As 2024 enters its home stretch, the Vermont State Police is launching a recruiting push with unique initiatives aimed at filling the winter class of new troopers.

"We're excited to roll out new ways to make the application and testing process easier for anyone considering a law-enforcement career as a Vermont state trooper," said Lt. Rob McKenna, VSP's director of recruiting and training. "Even if you're just starting to mull over the idea of joining the state police, we have a simple message: Come test with us."

The first new initiative is a "pop-up" test, where people can just show up without an appointment, application or taking any prior steps. The test begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Vermont State Police barracks at 3294 St George Rd. in Williston. Potential recruits should be prepared to take a physical fitness test, and bring along any questions they have about a career with one of the country's most highly regarded state police agencies.

A second test also is taking place Nov. 9, this one at 8 a.m. at the Vermont Police Academy, 317 Academy Rd. in Pittsford. For this test, people will need to submit their application to the Vermont State Police in advance. Offering tests on the same day at different sites across Vermont makes the process more accessible to potential recruits, Lt. McKenna said.

The next testing date will occur Nov. 19 at the police academy, beginning at 8 a.m. This test also requires applying to VSP in advance.

Information about how to apply, along with the requirements and benefits of becoming a Vermont state trooper, are available on VSP's hiring website. Potential applicants also can reach out with any questions directly to a recruiter from the website.

Among the benefits of Vermont State Police employment is a starting annual salary of $71,108 with a $5,000 sign-on bonus; a take-home cruiser; and a generous benefits package including health, dental and vision insurance, paid time off, overtime opportunities and more. VSP accepts applicants with or without college degrees, and a written test currently is not required.

The next class begins Jan. 13, 2025, at the police academy in Pittsford with VSP's three-week Pre-Basic program. The full 119th Basic Training class, for all new police officers in Vermont, takes place at the academy from Feb. 3 to May 30.

"Maybe you've been thinking for a while about a career change, and even considering whether law enforcement is right for you," Lt. McKenna said. "If you're feeling drawn to being part of something bigger than yourself, doing what you can to serve and give back to your community, and earning the prestigious title of Vermont state trooper, come test with us. We can't wait to meet you."

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Vermont State Police Lt. Rob McKenna, director of recruiting and training, is available for interviews on this initiative. Members of the media can contact him directly at robert.mckenna@vermont.gov and should also copy the state police public information officer, Adam Silverman, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov.

