Mind urges anyone going through menopause to prioritise their mental health

The call comes as Mind releases new content on the impact menopause can have on mental health. The information includes details on symptoms, what treatments are available, and how we can look after ourselves if we find our mental health worsening while going through menopause.

Sarah Miles, Head of Content (Information) at Mind, said:

“Going through the menopause can have a significant impact on mental health, but the focus is often on physical symptoms.

“However, menopause can also lead to problems with memory and concentration, anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. It is vital that we understand the effects menopause can have on our mental health, and what to do to get help.

“That’s why, as the UK’s leading mental health charity, we’ve launched new information about menopause on our website. As a resource it’s invaluable for those of us who are struggling with our mental health while going through menopause, and we urge anyone who needs it to visit mind.org.uk.”

Alongside the new information pages, Mind offers a free self-help programme for anyone going through menopause. Local Minds across England are offering a six-week guided self-help course, which women can sign up for through Mind’s website – there is no need for a referral from a GP.

Some local Minds are offering specific menopause support, including Sheffield Mind, which is in the process of being accredited as Menopause Friendly, the industry recognised mark of excellence for menopause at work.

Margaret Lewis, CEO of Sheffield Mind, said:

“We felt it was hugely important for us as an employer and as a local Mind, to become Menopause Friendly. Most of our employees are women and we have a strong emphasis on workplace wellbeing, so we wanted our employees to feel they could talk about their symptoms and feel supported.

“Since starting our accreditation, we’ve become much more open as an organisation and that’s benefiting our staff and our service users. Our latest initiative is to open a Menopause Café and we’re looking forward to providing this additional resource to local women”.