INE Security: Five Advanced Tactics to Fortify Against Ransomware Threats

Cary, NC, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leader in cybersecurity training for businesses and cybersecurity certification, INE Security today announced a new set of strategies designed to help businesses bolster their defenses against the increasing threat of ransomware. While security awareness training is important, it is not sufficient on its own. These innovative tactics, informed by the latest research and real-world applications on cybersecurity preparedness, go beyond awareness training and aim to empower companies with lesser-known yet highly effective methods to preempt and neutralize ransomware attacks.

"Ransomware remains one of the most pervasive and destructive threats in the cybersecurity landscape," said Dara Warn, the CEO of INE Security. "With attackers constantly evolving their methods, it is crucial for businesses to stay ahead of the curve to defend against ransomware. These tactics are designed to help leaders leverage advanced training and strategic foresight to safeguard valuable data."

Advanced Ransomware Defense Tactics

1. Enhanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Training : Recent studies show businesses equipped with advanced EDR solutions and well-trained staff can reduce their ransomware mitigation time by up to 70%, while traditional antivirus software often falls short against modern ransomware. Enhanced EDR systems, equipped with machine learning capabilities, can detect anomalies in real-time. INE Security advocates for training that enables IT staff to effectively implement and manage EDR systems. This includes simulation-based training that replicates ransomware scenarios, allowing teams to practice response strategies in a controlled environment.

2. Immutable Backup Solutions: Once written, immutable backups cannot be altered or deleted by anyone, including administrators. Training employees on the implementation of immutable backup systems can significantly mitigate the risk posed by ransomware. These backups ensure that, in the event of an attack, a pristine copy of the data remains accessible, allowing businesses to restore their systems with minimal downtime.

3. Deception Technology: Deception technology involves creating decoys or traps within a network to mislead attackers and detect breaches early. Training teams on setting up and managing deception technology can provide an early warning system against ransomware infiltrations, significantly reducing the potential for damage.

4. Zero Trust Architecture Implementation: Zero Trust is a security model that requires all users, whether in or outside the network, to be authenticated, authorized, and continuously validated for security configuration and posture before being granted or keeping access to applications and data. INE Security offers training on designing and deploying Zero Trust architectures, which can prevent ransomware from spreading across a network by limiting lateral movements.

5. AI-Powered Threat Hunting: Artificial Intelligence (AI) can analyze vast amounts of data to identify potential threats before they manifest into attacks. By training cybersecurity teams in AI-powered threat-hunting techniques , businesses can predict and preempt ransomware attacks. This proactive approach is supported by continuous learning and adaptation to new and evolving ransomware tactics.

