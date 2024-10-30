Risk Strategies Acquires Felsen Insurance Services, Inc.

Adds to specialty expertise in Real Estate, High Net Worth Personal Lines, and Religious Institutions

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced it has acquired Felsen Insurance Services, Inc. (Felsen), a New Jersey-based provider of commercial and personal P&C insurance products and services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Established in 1985, Felsen is based in Denville, New Jersey and led by its founder, Paul Felsen. The agency’s primary business focus is providing insurance products for real estate, condominium associations, high net worth individuals, and religious institutions.

“It’s exciting to add Felsen Insurance Services to bolster our strong specialty presence in the New York metro region,” said Rob Rosenzweig, New York Regional Leader, Risk Strategies. “Bringing on Paul and his team not only gives us more expertise in condominiums and high net worth, it also expands the Risk Strategies presence in the market for religious institutions.”

Felsen’s work for religious institutions has garnered the agency a national reputation for its specialty expertise. The agency has a specialty focus on the needs of synagogues and temples and their associated operations, including day care centers, youth group activities, in-house catering, a cemetery, and rare artifacts like Torah scrolls.

“Becoming part of Risk Strategies allows us to preserve and amplify our specialty focus,” said Paul Felsen, Owner, Felsen Insurance Services, Inc. “It’s great that we can add to Risk Strategies capabilities while bringing to our clients and business a range of capabilities and resources previously far beyond our reach.”

In addition to its specialty in religious institutions, Felsen has notable strength in providing risk management solutions for condominium associations. The agency also has a well-established high net worth practice with specialty experience working with past and present professional athletes and coaches.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies, part of Accession Risk Management Group, is a North American specialty brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management services, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance placement, employee benefits, private client services, consulting services, and financial & wealth solutions. The 9th largest U.S. privately held broker, we advise businesses and personal clients, have access to all major insurance markets, and 30+ specialty industry and product line practices and experts in 200+ offices - Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Grand Cayman, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC. RiskStrategies.com.

