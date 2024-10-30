DTE Energy earns top score in Customer Satisfaction for Business Natural Gas Service in Midwest from J.D. Power

Detroit, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, is ranked "#1 in Customer Satisfaction with Business Natural Gas Service in the Midwest" in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.





In addition to ranking DTE first overall in customer satisfaction, customers placed DTE highest in the individual study factors of Price and Corporate Citizenship.

DTE’s top score in the Price study factor reflects the efforts the company takes to keep natural gas service affordable for customers. DTE has saved its customers millions of dollars by buying natural gas before it’s needed, often when prices are lower, and storing it underground until customers need it. This smooths out natural gas costs and protects customers from sudden price spikes.

DTE’s corporate citizenship efforts were also singled out by business customers as best in the Midwest region. DTE has consistently fostered a culture of community involvement and, in 2023 alone, nearly 4,000 of its employees volunteered more than 75,000 hours with 862 nonprofit organizations throughout Michigan.

Additionally, in 2023 the DTE Energy Foundation — the philanthropic arm of DTE — supported nearly 300 non-profit organizations across Michigan focused on driving positive, meaningful change in key areas like jobs, equity, human needs and the environment.

"We’re focused on improving lives for our customers and communities while also keeping natural gas service safe, reliable and affordable," said Bob Richard, president and chief operating officer, DTE Gas. "We truly value the trust that nearly 90,000 businesses across the state place in us, and we will continue to invest in our system to keep meeting their needs and helping Michigan’s local economies grow.”

DTE is helping to foster business development by expanding natural gas service to rural communities throughout northern and greater Michigan, making them more attractive locations for business growth. Further, DTE invested $2.7 billion with Michigan businesses in 2023, creating and sustaining more than 12,000 jobs across the state.

DTE remains committed to customer satisfaction and has consistently expanded its list of services for business customers. These include:

A range of energy efficiency programs that serve thousands of businesses annually, helping them optimize their energy use, reduce operational costs and enhance sustainability.

A dedicated business call center that connects business customers directly with DTE representatives who are knowledgeable about the unique energy needs of businesses.

An enhanced web experience for business customers allowing them to manage their accounts 24/7.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, x.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

Chris Lamphear DTE Energy 313.235.5555

