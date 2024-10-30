Clutch Security Spotlighted in the Annual Fortune Cyber 60 List of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Cybersecurity

Clutch Logo

Clutch Selected for the Elite List of Early-Stage Startups

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clutch Security, a leader in Non-Human Identity (NHI) security and management, today announced its inclusion in the annual Fortune Cyber 60 list, presented by Lightspeed. This prestigious list highlights the fastest-growing companies in cybersecurity, recognizing organizations driving innovation in protecting enterprises against evolving cyber threats.Clutch Security’s unique approach to securing NHIs—such as API keys, tokens, and service accounts—has positioned the company as a pioneer in this critical space. The proliferation and decentralized nature of NHIs, their extensive privileges, and the lack of inherent security controls often leave organizations with limited visibility and management capabilities, making Clutch’s solutions essential.“From day one, Clutch’s mission has been to secure NHIs in complex enterprise environments,” said Ofir Har-Chen, co-founder and CEO of Clutch Security. “By partnering closely with our customers, we effectively address their challenges and drive innovation in NHI security. Clutch’s ability to deliver unmatched visibility and control, along with proactive security for all NHIs, has been a key driver of our rapid growth. This recognition validates our approach and reinforces our commitment to staying ahead of emerging threats.”Clutch has grown significantly due to its proactive security approach, extending Zero Trust principles to NHIs and enabling organizations to transition from static long-lived identities to ephemeral ones. As machine-based identities outpace human users, Clutch’s solutions provide the visibility, governance, and risk elimination needed to minimize attack surfaces and reduce operational overhead and friction.The Fortune Cyber 60 list highlights companies that are shaping the future of cybersecurity through innovation, new industry standards, and solutions addressing today’s critical challenges. Clutch’s inclusion reinforces its leadership in NHI security and commitment to securing the digital workforce of the future.For more information on Clutch Security’s platform, visit www.clutch.security. For detailed NHI mapping and resources on NHI management, visit www.non-human.id. About Clutch SecurityClutch Security is the industry’s first Universal Non-Human Identity Security Platform, purpose-built for the enterprise. It offers complete visibility through a contextualized inventory, laying the foundation for robust NHI security—including lifecycle governance, risk and posture management, and real-time detection and response. Clutch empowers security teams to extend the same Zero Trust approach used for human identities to Non-Human Identities by continuously monitoring and validating NHI usage, and facilitating the transition to ephemeral identities. This proactive strategy eliminates security gaps, reduces operational overhead, and enables teams to operate independently and efficiently, without friction.

