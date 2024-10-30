MEC Zolile Williams condemns killing of traditional leader and rape of six learners in Mqhekezweni Village

The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in the Eastern Cape, Zolile Williams condemns the killing of a senior Traditional Leader uMamu Nogcinile Mtikrakra of Mqhekezweni village near Umtata. On the same breath, he condemns the rape of six Grade 12 learners of Jongintaba Secondary School in the same village.

The MEC calls on the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in tracking and bringing to book the perpetrators of the heinous acts.

"The scourge of violence has enveloped the Eastern Cape to levels that have never been experienced before", says MEC Williams.

The violence targetting Traditional Leadership is not only an assault on the institution of Traditional Leadership but an attack on the State because Traditional Leaders are integral part of the State. The perpetrators will be found wherever they may have hid themselves.

The recent spate of violence of rape aimed at helpless young girls is unacceptable. It has to come to an end. Enough is enough.

The Mtikrakra's are the nephews by law and custom to the Mandela family in Mqhekezweni where Nelson Mandela was raised within the Abathembu clan.

It is disheartening to learn that the hoodlums have no shame of even wielding and gunning down a defenseless female Traditional Leader from the royal blood.

The police investigation units are already on the toes of the perpetrators.

