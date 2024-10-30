Western Cape Government launches Junior Traffic Training Centre, 31 Oct

New Road Safety Initiative to be launched for Children with Special Needs in Western Cape

On Thursday, 31 October 2024, the Western Cape Government, in partnership with ChildSafe South Africa, will launch a Junior Traffic Training Centre (JTTC) at the Oasis School in Belhar. This facility, a first-of-its-kind for the province, provides a safe, simulated environment where children can learn essential road safety skills, adapted for learners with special needs.

The JTTC empowers young pedestrians to recognise road signs and practice safe road behaviour through interactive learning and play.

This initiative showcases the provincial government, and its partners’, commitment to ensuring readily accessible road safety education for all children in the province.

Event Details:

Date: 31 October 2024

Time: 11h00 – 13h00

Location: Oasis School, Cnr Erica Drive & Symphony Way, Belhar

Programme Highlights:

Official remarks from key stakeholders

Demonstration of the JTTC’s features

Opportunity for media interaction with officials

Media queries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213

Hugo Geldenhuys

Spokesperson for Minister Isaac Sileku

E-mail: Hugo.Geldenhuys@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 082 659 1058