New Book - Tim Murphy's "7 Secret Pillars of Sobriety"

What To Do When AA and 12 Steps Aren't For You

PEYTON, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --About the Book: We are excited to announce the release of 7 SECRET PILLARS OF SOBRIETY : What To Do When AA and 12 Steps Aren't For You by Tim Murphy . This groundbreaking guide challenges the conventional methods of recovery and offers readers a personalized, empowering approach to sobriety. Unlike traditional one-size-fits-all programs, Murphy’s book introduces seven key pillars that help individuals define and navigate their sobriety journey in a way that suits their unique lifestyle and goals. From emotional support and practical tools to holistic strategies, this book equips readers to reclaim their lives, break free from alcohol, and discover a fulfilling, purposeful life without dependency.Key Highlights:• A Personalized Path to Sobriety: Readers learn to craft a sobriety plan that is customized to their own needs, experiences, and aspirations.• Holistic, Adaptive Strategies: The book focuses not just on quitting alcohol, but on building a positive, fulfilling life post-sobriety.• Practical Tools for Daily Sobriety: From daily practices and affirmations to social strategies and relapse prevention, readers are guided through each step.• Revolutionary Approach to Recovery: Unlike traditional programs, Murphy offers a flexible approach that respects individual goals and experiences, empowering readers to redefine success.• A Blueprint for Lasting Change: With actionable steps, visualization exercises, and ways to celebrate milestones, this book serves as a comprehensive guide for long-term sobriety and personal growth.About the Author:Tim Murphy’s journey to sobriety was anything but ordinary. From his childhood memories of playing "Connect the Dots" with bullet holes to surviving a blackout car crash, Murphy has transformed personal pain into a powerful, life-changing protocol. As a survivor who found traditional methods like AA restrictive, he developed his own approach to sobriety—one that redefines success and empowers individuals to take charge of their recovery. His story is not just about getting sober; it’s about reinventing the entire approach to recovery and offering hope to those who haven’t found success with conventional programs.Author: Tim MurphyEmail: 7pillarsofsobriety@gmail.comPhone Number: 757-506-8460Availability:Available now on Kindle for readers seeking to redefine their sobriety journey with a highly personalized, flexible approach.Link: https://a.co/d/bX5tfYu

