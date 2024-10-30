Crossing Boundaries and Exploring Digital Future - Pandora’s Triumph Tour officially starts in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pandora’s Triumph Tour officially starts in Malaysia on October 28, 2024. This event is initiated by Pandora Foundation to tell the Pandora story to the world. Bill Decker , co-founder of Pandora Foundation, and Steven James, CTO of Pandora Chain, are joining it.Bill Decker is the co-founder of Pandora Foundation, Member of the Board of Directors of Next Chain Ventures, former CMO of Cardano, an outstanding global angel investor, top ecosystem explorer and incubator. Steve James is a technologist with entrepreneurial spirit and over 25 years of experience driving early-stage technology companies to success in new international markets. His strong technology vision, international network, strategic business acumen, exceptional education and proven leadership success make him highly sought-after in executive leadership positions. He achieved unparalleled success and has extensive experience in monetizing new technologies at scale through a vast network of partners across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. He has visited 47 countries, speaks 6 languages and has demonstrated the ability to transcend cultural differences.Through close contact and communication with Pandora’s leaders, the audience will be able to experience the unique technological charm of Pandora, get to know the project’s focus and the industry’s future development directions.Pandora’s global roadshow will be divided into three phases:Phase 1: Starts in Malaysia on October 28, 2024, and covers Vietnam, India, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.Phase 2: Will start in mainland China and last for 3 to 6 months.Phase 3: Will enter Europe, Africa, the Middle East and North America.This global roadshow has four main components: brand promotion, establishment of business schools, close talks with leaders and charity activities.Global brand promotion: Pandora comprehensively demonstrates its achievements in brand building through presentations around the world, deeply analyzes technological innovation, ecosystem planning, future layout and global strategy, aiming to show the world its forward-looking vision and strength as an industry leader.Establishment of global business schools: Pandora will establish a business school at every stop on its tour, aiming to cultivate the next generation of consensus leaders, promote the recognition and awareness of the Pandora brand, and promote the sound development of the Pandora consensus community, laying a solid foundation for the brand’s globalization.Dialogue with global and regional marketing directors: Pandora’s regional marketing directors, with their rich international operation experience, communicate closely with consensus participants, share market trends, challenges and success stories in various regions, and help the Pandora community overcome regional differences and achieve rapid expansion and steady development on a global scale through real-market feedback.Global volunteering and charity events: Pandora launched a volunteer charity event during its global tour, aiming to convey the brand’s values and social responsibility, encourage more people to participate in charity and public welfare through brand influence, and jointly contribute to building a better society.In particular, Pandora will attend the W2140 conference in Thailand during its tour (the W2140 World AI+Web3 Expo co-organized by the Thailand Asian Chamber of Commerce and the Thailand government and hosted by the W2140 Organizing Committee). There, the team will share the concept and spirit of Pandora’s global tour with business leaders from different countries and fields, advocating that while developing technology, we should not forget to spread good, and ultimately jointly create the sustainable digital-society future.Pandora intends to build a safe, open, high-performance digital ecosystem, promote the establishment of a strong community consensus through innovative traffic incubators, attract general public to participate in this epoch-making digital economic ecosystem construction and mutually beneficial finance. Ahead of the tour, on October 25, the team arrived in Vietnam and with the help of global charity staff donated a total of USD 18,000 worth of materials to nursing homes in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hue). Later on, as Pandora’s global activities unfold, more charity activities will be held in various regions to spread love and warmth to the world.Pandora’s global tour is an important action to deepen the brand’s global strategy, promote the construction of a global consensus community, share market experience and fulfill social responsibility. Through presentations, exchanges, business school establishment and charity activities around the world, Pandora not only fully demonstrates its technological innovation, ecosystem planning and future layout, but also strengthens its connection with global users and shares market trends and success stories in various regions. While enhancing Pandora’s popularity and reputation in the global market, the tour also conveys Pandora’s brand values and social responsibility, contributing to building a closer and more dynamic user group and a better society.Website: https://pandorachain.org/#/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.