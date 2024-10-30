The Interfaith GBVF Prevention and Mitigation Strategy

By Michael Currin

Imagine a South Africa that is free from Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), where women and children feel safe to fully participate and thrive in our communities. Turning this dream into a reality is possible if everyone commits to ending violence against the most venerable in society.

At its core, Gender Based Violence and Femicide is a societal issue, and it manifests in a number of ways. Often victims of GBVF are known to the perpetrator, and this heinous crime often happens behind closed doors.

The culture of silence around GBVF empowers perpetrators and often traps victims in a cycle of abuse. Bringing an end to GBVF requires an all of society approach, and this has prompted government to partner with all sectors of society to intensify efforts to create safer communities and protect victims of abuse.

This month the non-governmental organisation, We Will Speak Out South Africa (WWSOSA), launched the Interfaith GBV Prevention and Mitigation Strategy to bring together faith-based organisations to change harmful religious and cultural norms that perpetuate violence.

Government values the efforts of WWSOSA in reinforcing the fight against GBVF as this societal scourge requires all South Africans to overcome it. The strategy brings together the interfaith sector to s take the lead in creating safe spaces within their communities.

It draws in interfaith structures to organise and use their influence to stop all forms of violence against women and children. Through this strategy, faith-based organisations aim to educate and equip faith communities to understand the causes and impact of gender-based violence and femicide so that communities themselves can act to bring change.

This strategy is aligned to commitments in the South African National Strategic Plan against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP-GBVF) which is our nation’s overarching response to the scourge of GBVF. Pillar 2 of the NSP-GBVF highlights the important role the faith sector has in the fight against GBVF. Religious leaders as the moral compass in our nation are uniquely positioned to effect change in behaviour and social norms.

The collaborative effort between government and faith organisations will build on the gains we have made through the implementation of National Strategic Plan. Since the launch of the strategic plan in 2020, we have implemented several interventions such as the introduction of new laws that protect survivors of gender-based violence, improved the response of the police, more victim-friendly centres at police stations and ensured harsher sentences for perpetrators.

Additionally, more Sexual Offences Courts have been opened and Thuthuzela Care Centres have been expanded throughout the country. These centres are one-stop facilities that provide support to victims of rape and abuse.

Recently government also passed legislation to establish a Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Council to mobilise and coordinate work across society. The Council is expected to take a multi-sectoral approach by inviting various stakeholders to help identify short, medium, and long-term priorities to address the scourge of GBVF.

All these interventions and the launch of interfaith strategy are the building blocks of ensuring that we build a country where women are safe and no longer to live in fear. Together we can do more to deal with the scourge of GBVF, however, the role of faith communities and networks is most important because they are uniquely positioned to tackle GBVF due to their moral authority, extensive reach, trusted relationships, and ability to provide holistic support. By leveraging their strengths, they can play a transformative role in creating a society free from gender-based violence and femicide.

Michael Currin is the Deputy Director-General: Intergovernmental Coordination and Stakeholder Management at GCIS