Lyzr Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Drive Enterprise AI Solutions and Global Expansion

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , the New York based agent framework platform, has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the development of OGI, Organizational General Intelligence powered by AI Agents, for enterprises. The partnership with AWS will leverage resources, technical support, and investment to support Lyzr’s mission of delivering reliable, secure AI agents to enterprises worldwide.The AWS SCA program offers dedicated resources to its partners, helping them innovate and expand globally. Through this collaboration, AWS will provide Lyzr with cloud infrastructure support, funding, and access to specialized AWS services, including Amazon Bedrock, AWS SageMaker and AWS Lambda.These integrations empower organizations build secure and reliable AI agents within their VPC with Lyzr’s Agent API Studio . The SaaS version of Agent API Studio has Amazon Bedrock as one of the model providers and you can access LLMs like Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet and Llama models instantly to build your AI Agents."This partnership with AWS marks a transformative step in Lyzr’s focus on building AI agents for enterprises," said Siva Surendira, CEO of Lyzr. "The SCA between Lyzr and AWS will enable us to do more pilot programs for enterprises, providing them with a proof of value (not just a proof of concept) before they deploy the AI agents in production. Lyzr’s super agents like Jazon - The AI SDR, Skott - The AI Marketer, Diane - The AI HR are very popular within the AWS ecosystem, and we are gearing up to launch more of these pre-built autonomous super agents.”Highlights of the AWS-Lyzr Strategic Collaboration• Global Expansion and Scalability: The SCA aligns AWS resources and funding to support Lyzr’s global market growth, allowing the company to deliver enhanced AI agent solutions across North America, Europe, and APAC regions.• Industry-Focused Solutions: The collaboration enables Lyzr to tailor Agent API Studio to various industry needs, including finance, healthcare, and retail, supported by AWS’s expertise and infrastructure. Lyzr is targeting to launch 1000 SuperAgents (fully autonomous) and CoPilot Agents (assistant agents) by March 2025.• Enhanced Product Capabilities: Integrating with AWS’s cloud solutions allows Lyzr to enhance its agent framework's security and performance, delivering AI models that can be scaled and customized for different enterprise applications.Advancing AI for Financial Services EnterprisesThe collaboration not only provides Lyzr access to AWS’s expansive Partner Network resources but also enables the development of industry-specific AI agents that address complex business needs for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance companies. With co-sell opportunities and AWS’s local support teams, Lyzr and AWS will focus on joint marketing efforts in new and existing markets.About LyzrLyzr is an enterprise agent platform to build reliable and self-learning AI agents. Lyzr is the agentic alternative to Langchain, designed for enterprises with an additional focus on agentic data management. Lyzr’s vision is OGI - Organizational General Intelligence to help organizations run their repetitive and critical business processes autonomously with AI agents. The AWS SCA partnership further amplifies Lyzr’s research, access to enterprise customers and helping organizations move towards OGI.

