Minister Parks Tau notes Tribunal order on Vodacom and Maziv merger

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Mr. Parks Tau, notes the order issued by the Competition Tribunal on 29 October 2024, prohibiting the proposed merger between Vodacom (Pty) Ltd and Maziv (Business Venture Investments No. 2213 (Pty) Ltd).

This order follows the Competition Commission’s initial recommendation to prohibit the merger, citing significant concerns that it could substantially reduce competition in critical markets, particularly within the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and fibre infrastructure sectors.

The Ministry participated in the merger proceedings on public interest grounds in line with merger provisions of the Competition Act, which led the merger parties committing substantial public interest conditions to significantly boost investments and growth of fibre and mobile connectivity in South Africa. This in line with South Africa’s priorities for industrialisation, reindustrialisation, and investment to foster economic growth and create jobs.

Minister Tau awaits the forthcoming publication of detailed reasons of the Tribunal’s decision. Once the Tribunal’s full reasoning is available, the Ministry will assess and advise on the next steps in line with the Competition Act.

