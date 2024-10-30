Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,312 in the last 365 days.

Trade, Industry and Competition funds South African companies through EMIA group scheme

SA companies gain opportunity to market their products and businesses in China

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) will fund 35 South African companies through the Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) group scheme to participate in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2024 that will take place in Shanghai, from 5 to 10 November 2024.

South Africa is participating in this event to showcase products and services from local companies to potential buyers in China and from accross the globe, with the show also  exposing South African companies to the culture of doing business with Chinese enterprises.

The Deputy Director-General of Exports at the dtic, Ms Lerato Mataboge says the 35 participants this year will represent a range of sectors, including agro-processing and agriculture; textiles, clothing and leather; oil and gas; the rail industry; electro-technical; chemicals; metal fabrication; ICT and mining.

“The exhibition is aligned with our strategic objectives of advancing South African exports through assisting new and existing South African exporters to penetrate international markets. 

The CIIE 2024 is one of the leading import-themed fairs in China, and a key platform to profile our offerings to South Africa’s largest trading partner and the second largest economy in the world. The Chinese economy is seeing increasing levels of consumption, which also reflects growing potential and demand for certain imported products”, she says.

Enquiries:

Bongani Lukhele 
Director: Media Relations
Tel: 012 394 1643
Cell: 079 5083 457
WhatsApp: 074 2998 512
E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

Follow us on X: @the_dtic
https://www.facebook.com/thedti?mibextid=ZbWKwL
https://www.youtube.com/@thedtic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trade, Industry and Competition funds South African companies through EMIA group scheme

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more