Trade, Industry and Competition funds South African companies through EMIA group scheme

SA companies gain opportunity to market their products and businesses in China

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) will fund 35 South African companies through the Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) group scheme to participate in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2024 that will take place in Shanghai, from 5 to 10 November 2024.

South Africa is participating in this event to showcase products and services from local companies to potential buyers in China and from accross the globe, with the show also exposing South African companies to the culture of doing business with Chinese enterprises.

The Deputy Director-General of Exports at the dtic, Ms Lerato Mataboge says the 35 participants this year will represent a range of sectors, including agro-processing and agriculture; textiles, clothing and leather; oil and gas; the rail industry; electro-technical; chemicals; metal fabrication; ICT and mining.

“The exhibition is aligned with our strategic objectives of advancing South African exports through assisting new and existing South African exporters to penetrate international markets.

The CIIE 2024 is one of the leading import-themed fairs in China, and a key platform to profile our offerings to South Africa’s largest trading partner and the second largest economy in the world. The Chinese economy is seeing increasing levels of consumption, which also reflects growing potential and demand for certain imported products”, she says.

Enquiries:

Bongani Lukhele

Director: Media Relations

Tel: 012 394 1643

Cell: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 2998 512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

Follow us on X: @the_dtic

https://www.facebook.com/thedti?mibextid=ZbWKwL

https://www.youtube.com/@thedtic