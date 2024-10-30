The Dental Bone Graft and Substitutes Market in Europe is Expected to Grow to US$ 435.66 Mn by 2030 | Astute Analytica
The Dental Bone Graft and Substitutes Market in Europe is expected to grow to US$ 435.66 Mn by 2030CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is anticipated to witness robust growth, expanding to an estimated 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟑𝟓.𝟔𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 from its value of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟒𝟑.𝟑𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏. Driven by a compounded annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟗% the market is forecasted to grow by approximately 𝟓𝟓% over the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.
Growing awareness of oral health and increasing incidences of dental problems across Europe are major contributors to this demand. The rise in dental tourism, along with a surge in older population segments requiring dental interventions, has spurred demand for reliable and safe dental grafts and substitutes. In addition, advancements in materials used for bone grafts and substitutes, which include innovations in synthetic grafts, xenografts, and autografts, are further fueling market growth.
As consumers seek effective and less invasive options for dental restoration, companies across Europe are responding with innovative products designed to optimize healing, integration, and patient outcomes. The industry is also benefiting from favorable healthcare reimbursements in many European countries, which has bolstered the adoption of these procedures.
Dental bone grafts and substitutes play an essential role in addressing bone loss associated with conditions such as periodontitis and other dental ailments, enhancing the success of implant procedures, and providing sustainable solutions for long-term dental health. Analysts expect this market's upward trajectory to continue as product innovations, combined with rising awareness, reshape dental treatment landscapes across Europe.
The European market for dental bone grafts and substitutes is poised for substantial growth as key players intensify research and development efforts, expand distribution networks, and pursue strategic collaborations. These factors contribute to a competitive landscape, ultimately improving access and affordability for patients across the continent.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The cumulative share of the major players is close to 52% in 2021. The key players in the Europe dental bone grafts and substitutes market are Ivoclar Vivadent, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, Nobel Biocare, Medtronic, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Company, Geisclich Pharma AG, and Straumann Group among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on an emerging market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
Europe dental bone grafts and substitutes market is segmented based on product, treatment type, application, end-user, and region. The industry trends in the market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the Europe marketplace.
𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
Xenograft
Autograft
Allograft
Synthetic analysis
By Treatment Type segment
Natural bone grafts
Autologous bone grafts
Cancellous autografts
Cortical autografts
Allogeneic bone grafts
Cancellous allografts
Demineralized bone matrix (DBM)
Synthetic bone graft substitutes
Calcium Sulphate
Calcium Phosphate Ceramics (CaP ceramics)
Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)
Biphasic Calcium Phosphate (BCP)
Calcium Phosphate Cements (CPC)
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
Research & Development
Clinical Applications
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Contract Manufacturing Organizations
Academic & Research Institutes
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherland
Turkey
Rest of Europe
