Subscription-based Gaming Market to reach $55.94 billion by 2031 | Ubitus K.K., Sony Group Corporation

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends. The driving forces behind the growth of the global subscription-based gaming market include technological advancements in gaming sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and 5G, the emergence of unlimited data plans, increase in use of smartphones and rise in internet penetration. The global subscription-based gaming market was valued at $17.16 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $55.94 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031. A subscription-based model is one of the revenue models that has become increasingly popular for monetizing games, which sees users subscribe to join the games and pay a regular monthly fee to access the games and additional benefits. Subscription based gaming services provide a consistent source of revenue and an engaged audience that operator can monetize through microtransactions and paid downloads. This reduces risk associated with regular release of top-performing premium games.Based on device type, the smartphone segment accounted for of nearly two-fifths of the total market in 2021 and is likely to rule the roost throughout the forecast period, 2022-2031. The same segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period.On the basis of device type, the smartphone segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the Subscription-based Gaming Market Forecast period . Mobile gaming has recently overtaken console and PC gaming as the most popular game format worldwide. One of the few factors for the growth of mobile games is their availability. Almost everyone has a smartphone loaded with games. Also, increase in demand for mobile games is driven by various technological advancements and improvements such as AR, VR, cloud gaming and 5G. In addition, large companies that develop games for console and PC also publish their games in the mobile version, due to the mobile game market. By game type, the action segment dominated the subscription-based gaming market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Action games improve the gamer's perception, decision-making skills, and properly learn new tasks and information. Moreover, action games speed up the players' processing skills or response to certain situations. These benefits of action games are driving the growth of the subscription-based gaming market. Moreover, action games improve multi-tasking qualities, which is boosting the adoption of action games in the subscription-based gaming market.Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, capturing over two-fifths of the global subscription-based gaming industry, and is likely to show prominent growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the market across LAMEA would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.5% throughout 2031. The other two regions discussed in the report include Europe and North America. The key players profiled in this report include Amazon Luna, Ubitus K.K., Vortex, Google LLC, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Blacknut, Sony Group Corporation, Tencent, Shadow. The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The COVID-19 impact has prompted every company and business to shift their business operations toward a remote work environment. Moreover, due to strict guidelines issued by government authorities, people were forced to be in-house. This led to more leisure time available for each individual and gave rise to wide adoption of subscription games to spend quality time. The COVID-19 had a positive impact on the subscription-based gaming market Key Findings of the StudyBy device type, in 2021 the smartphone segment dominated the subscription-based gaming market size.Depending on game type, the action segment generated the highest revenue in 2021 of subscription-based gaming market share. Region wise, the subscription-based gaming industry was dominated by Asia-Pacific region in 2021. Based on device type, the smartphone segment accounted for of nearly two-fifths of the total market in 2021 and is likely to rule the roost throughout the forecast period, 2022-2031. The same segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period.

