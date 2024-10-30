Asia Pacific Dermal Fillers Treatment Market Poised for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach US$ 1,650.3 Mn by 2030
Asia Pacific Dermal Fillers Treatment Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 810.3 Million in 2021 to US$ 1,650.3 Million by 2030CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is on a robust growth trajectory, with revenue expected to rise from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖𝟏𝟎.𝟑 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 to an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟔𝟓𝟎.𝟑 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. This significant increase reflects a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟗% throughout the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. In terms of volume, the market is projected to grow at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟎%, indicating strong demand for these cosmetic treatments across the region.
This surge in the dermal fillers market can be attributed to several factors, including an increasing awareness of aesthetic procedures, the rise of minimally invasive treatment options, and the growing influence of social media in promoting beauty standards. Additionally, the aging population in various Asia Pacific countries is driving demand for anti-aging solutions, further fueling market expansion.
The key players in the Asia Pacific Dermal Fillers Treatment Market are ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.), Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Merz Pharma, Galderma, Sinclair Pharma, BIOPLUS CO., LTD., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD, DR. Korman, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Suneva Medical, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and LG Chem Ltd. among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to have a grip of emerging market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.
As the region continues to witness advancements in technology and an increase in disposable income, the dermal fillers treatment market is expected to see sustained growth. The forecast period will be pivotal for stakeholders looking to capitalize on the expanding market opportunities.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
Asia Pacific Dermal Fillers Treatment Market is segmented based on material, product, application, end user and country. The industry trends in the Asia Pacific dermal fillers treatmentmarket are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the Asia Pacific marketplace.
𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Hyaluronic Acid
Calcium Hydroxylapatite
Poly-L-lactic Acid
PMMA (Polymethyl methacrylate)
Collagen Fillers
Fat Fillers
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Biodegradable
Non-Biodegradable
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Scar Treatment
Wrinkle Correction Treatment
Lip Enhancement
Restoration of Volume/ Fullness
Preorbital Treatment
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
Specialty & Dermatology Clinics
Hospitals & Clinics
Other
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
