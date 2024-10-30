President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts President Mbumba of Namibia for a Working Visit, 29 Oct

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Tuesday 29 October 2024, host His Excellency President, Dr Nanogold Mbumba of the Republic of Namibia for a Working Visit to the Republic of South Africa at the Genadendal, the Official Residence of the President in Cape Town.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and to consolidate the strong ties whose foundation was forged during their common struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

President Mbumba’s Working Visit to South Africa follows Minister Ronald Lamola’s recent participation at the Ministerial Meeting of the Political, Diplomatic and Legal Committee of the South Africa – Namibia Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Swakopmund, Namibia.

It is envisaged that President Mbumba will use his meeting with President Ramaphosa to reflect on his tenure as the President of Namibia as well as apprise the President on the political and economic situation in Namibia, and within the governing party, SWAPO.

