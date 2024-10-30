Railway Cybersecurity Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 14,687.8Mn by 2030: CAGR 7.0%

Rising demand for passenger and freight capacity, increased cyber-attacks, and global railway projects are driving growth in the railway cybersecurity market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global railway cybersecurity market size was pegged at $7.72 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $14.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028.Rise in demand for passenger and freight capacity, increase in number of cyber-attacks, and surge in number of railway projects across the world drive the global railway cybersecurity market. However, high installation cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in railway infrastructure and rise in strategic partnership with rail operators and services are expected to unlock opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 259 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12189 Railway cybersecurity refers to the protection of railway systems, infrastructure, and data against cyber threats and attacks. It involves safeguarding critical components such as signaling systems, communication networks, train control systems, and passenger information systems from unauthorized access, disruption, or data breaches. Effective railway cybersecurity ensures the safety, reliability, and operational continuity of rail services, protecting both passengers and infrastructure from cyber risks.The growth in the number of cyber-attacks on the railway infrastructure and railway system has witnessed in recent years. To acquire or access the railway system-related data points by unauthorized personnel or program is expected to create significant demand for railway cybersecurity during the forecast period. Changing mobility outlook and increasing inclination toward smart technology-enabled railway system are the crucial factors for the high adoption of the railway cybersecurity system. Moreover, the data protection segment is expected to hold significant market share in 2020 and is anticipated to witness lucrative opportunity due to its operational requirements, digitalization of the railway system along with data transfer abilities.Europe is dominant in the global railway cybersecurity market and is expected to be a leader in the market. It is projected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The global railway cybersecurity market is a fairly consolidated market with limited number of players operating in the global market. Majority of the market participants are strategically involved in acquisition, agreement, expansion, investment, partnership, product development, and product launch activities.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-cybersecurity-market/purchase-options Based on type, the infrastructure segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the on-board segment.Based on offering, the solutions segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.The global railway cybersecurity market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.The global railway cybersecurity market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Alstom, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Nokia Corporation, International Business Machine Corporation (IBM), Siemens AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Webtec Corporation, and Thales Group.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A12189 Other Trending Reports:1. Transportation Security Technology Market Size Overview 2. Driver Monitoring Systems Market Size Overview About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost ata procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.