The Heather Cutler Foundation Announces Partnership with World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition

MOUNT PEARL, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR, CANADA, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Heather Cutler Foundation proudly announces its membership in the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition (WPCC), a global network of over 100 organizations from 40 countries, including Craig’s Cause Pancreatic Cancer Canada , and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).For founder Christopher Cutler, the moment carries personal meaning. His mother, Heather Cutler, the foundation’s inspiration, was a lifelong fan of Jeopardy. “No matter where she was or who she was with, at 8 PM she’d be watching it,” Christopher shared. “All the times she joked chemo brain was catching up to her, she could still wipe the floor with you—no matter the category. Pop culture or science, she always rose to the occasion to beat your a%# silly.”Christopher recalls an emotional memory tied to the show: “I still remember when Alex Trebek announced his own pancreatic cancer diagnosis. At the time, I didn’t think too deeply about it. But this past week, while researching the origins of World Pancreatic Cancer Day, I stumbled across that video again, and it brought everything rushing back.”The foundation’s WPCC membership coincides with Christopher’s rediscovery of Trebek’s announcement. “Hearing Trebek’s voice reintroducing the WPCC, right as we officially become members, feels… eerie. Not in a creepy way—just enough to make me wonder if Mom has been pulling strings from above. I swear we didn’t plan this membership ahead of time.” Seeing Jeopardy! and Mom’s name so closely tied together feels like a sign I can’t ignore. She never met Alex Trebek on earth, but I like to think she’s chatting with him now—probably schooling him in trivia, too.”Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Care Through CollaborationThe membership in the WPCC provides access to a global network of expertise, advocacy tools, and collaborations. “This partnership gives us access to global expertise and advocacy networks, helping us push for better care in Newfoundland and Canada’s smaller provinces, where advancements are not reaching patients,” Cutler explained.“The opportunity to collaborate with these organizations allows us to share knowledge, amplify advocacy efforts, and drive meaningful change—not just here at home but as a global collective,” he added.To continue the conversation, we invite everyone to join the #HelloPancreas initiative. The WPCC spans 39 countries across six continents, creating a truly global effort to combat pancreatic cancer. This year, 2024, marks the 10th anniversary of World Pancreatic Cancer Day, and the impact of this annual campaign continues to grow because of your support. Share your voice and connect with others advocating for better care and research for pancreatic cancer.The coalition’s members have made significant progress in pancreatic cancer research and advocacy:• Craig’s Cause hosted Canada’s first accredited National Pancreas Conference in 2021, raising over $2 million for research and providing grants to support patients with treatment-related expenses.• Pancreatic Cancer Canada has invested $1 million in the COMPASS study since 2016, generating critical insights into pancreatic cancer treatment. It also launched the NeoPancONE and PASS-01 clinical trials, committing $2 million over three years to improve survival rates for resectable cancer patients.• PanCAN raised over $174 million for pancreatic cancer research, significantly advancing treatment options and building a network of volunteer affiliates to support over 80,000 families.About the World Pancreatic Cancer CoalitionThe WPCC operates under the Global Cancer Coalition Network which unites nine international cancer coalitions representing 750 patient organizations and advocating for 14 million cancer patients worldwide. The WPCC enables members to share best practices, access tools for initiatives like World Pancreatic Cancer Day, and participate in ongoing education through webinars, networking events, and meetings. Member organizations play a key role in delivering up-to-date information to patients and families, empowering them to engage actively in their care.About The Heather Cutler FoundationFounded in 2024, the Heather Cutler Foundation honors the legacy of Heather Cutler, a nurse with over 35 years of service. It advocates for improved access to somatic testing and precision medicine trials, particularly in rural areas. Through advocacy, public engagement, and partnerships, the foundation is working towards meaningful change, ensuring no family faces the same barriers Heather did. At the core of the foundation’s mission are patient stories—because advocacy is most powerful when it puts faces, not statistics, at the forefront.

