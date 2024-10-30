Iris & Ricky, Artificial Intelligence Podcast Instructors

Imagine educational lectures as a podcast. Automation Workz introduces Iris & Ricky, Artificial Intelligence Podcast Instructors to enliven learning.

Entertainment is the new vehicle for education.” — Ida Byrd-Hill

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hopelab in a recent research report, Teen and Young Adult Perspectives on Generative AI, shows Black and Hispanic teens are utilizing Artificial Intelligence 34% more than White teens. With that premise, Automation Workz, seeking to draw more people of color into tech careers, is utilizing Artificial Intelligence to turn traditional education content into an interview-style podcast with Iris & Ricky, Artificial Intelligence Podcast instructors.Although corporate leaders are demanding 60% of jobs require post-secondary credentials - certificates/degrees, young people are opting for alternative training programs as they are bored with traditional lectures and exams. “Yet, Young people love podcasting. It has become a $24-billion market with 135 million listeners. We want young people to learn by any means necessary and entertainment is the mechanism to handle short attention spans,” states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz.Automation Workz, a training and assessment firm that leapfrogs low-income residents into 36-48-week tech certification training, operates with the Dr. Alfred Mercier ethos, “What we learn with pleasure, we never forget.” Automation Workz has achieved an average graduation salary of $67,250 with its highest 2 graduates achieving $166,000 and $130,000. About 30% of graduates earn over $80,000. Automation Workz receives funding from Michigan Works, Promise Zones, like Battle Creek Legacy Scholars, corporate tuition plans and foundations to ensure tuition is FREE to attendees.Iris & Ricky, the Artificial Intelligence Podcast instructors were created by Artificial Intelligence and so was their show. Listen to their first episode. They discuss the Automation Workz Now & Later program where learners commit and complete a 3-month Intro to the Internet of Things course NOW and can return to complete AI & Data Analytics , Cybersecurity Ops, Network Engineering or Tech Project Management programs, within 1 year for FREE, LATER.Iris & Ricky, Artificial Intelligence Podcast instructors will lead the Intro to the Internet of Things course, which already includes video games, digital simulations, coding, and tech coaching. Those desiring a new high-paying tech career with a pleasurable entertainment-styled curriculum should apply at www.autoworkz.org Ida Byrd-Hill is CEO of Automation Workz. Ida strives to help young people persist in their post-secondary journey and turn their passions into tech prosperity. She is the author of nine books, including her upcoming book, Level Up. She is a Director of the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce and a member of the CEO Talent Council. Ida completed her Bachelor’s in Economics from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and an MBA at the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University specializing in Strategy/ People Management. https://www.autoworkz.org

