Methanex Corporation Announces Successful Syndication of Acquisition Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) (“Company”) announced today the successful syndication of acquisition financing to support the earlier announced agreement to acquire OCI Global’s international methanol business (“OCI Acquisition”) for $2.05 billion.

The new financing arrangements are with a syndicate of highly rated financial institutions and include:

Up to $650 million in Term Loan A commitments which can be drawn upon closing of the OCI Acquisition. The Term Loan A carries a variable interest rate and is split between three and four-year tenors that can be flexibly repaid to support de-levering.

$600 million in revolving credit facility commitments, split between a $400 million tranche which will have a renewed five-year tenor and a $200 million tranche with a three-year tenor, both from closing of the OCI Acquisition. This new facility will replace the Company’s existing $500 million facility which remains available until the transaction closes.



Both the Term Loan A and new revolving credit facility include financial covenants consistent with the Company’s existing credit facilities.



The syndication banks continue to underwrite the remaining bridge facility of $525 million.

Dean Richardson, Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer of Methanex, said, “I am pleased to announce this successful syndication which had the unanimous support of our banking partners. The structure of the Term Loan A provides flexibility to support our commitment to de-lever.”

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest supplier of methanol to major international markets.

