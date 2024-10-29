Submit Release
Sacramento Legal Community Honors Black Trailblazers At Wiley Manuel Gala

Judge Morrison England, Judge Dena Coggins, attorney Adrian McKinney and Georgia “Mother Rose” West, all lifelong Sacramentans, were honored at the Wiley Manuel Bar Association at its Legal Fusion Gala on Oct. 17. The Wiley Manuel Bar Association represents the professional interests of the legal community in Sacramento and Black lawyers and jurists.

