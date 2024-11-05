UpShift, a Chicago Digital Agency, Launches Avila to Take Apartment Websites to the Next Level

Avila by UpShift Web Theme Options

UpShift Creative, a digital branding and design agency, launches Avila Themes, apartment website templates for developers and property managers.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- UpShift, a Chicago branding and design agency, has launched Avila (ah-VEE-luh) to provide high-quality apartment website templates to real estate developers and property managers.Avila offers the look and performance of a custom website but with 1/2 the cost and 1/3 the development time.• A library of custom-designed and modular web components that reinvent apartment web templates• Flexible design system accommodates all brands and property types• Easy on-boarding and content upload through a dedicated agency team• Proven Wordpress backbone provides performance, security, backups, and universally-supported codeWith more than 20 years of marketing experience in multifamily and real estate, UpShift understands the challenges in real estate and multifamily. A shortage of rental housing across the United States is partly attributable to rising property development costs. Real estate investors, developers, and property managers face higher interest rates, elevated labor and materials, and lengthy permitting & approval processes. It's not just new-build either—those price pressures also apply to property acquisitions that frequently require capital-intense renovations and improvements.Therefore, real estate professionals increasingly turn to pre-built web templates to cut marketing costs. Afterall, a templated website solution can be half the cost of a custom solution. Unfortunately, many pre-built web templates that are commercially available today don't deliver what property managers need.A successful website will differentiate a brand from competitors, have content and design that appeal to today's tech-savvy renters, and also facilitate solid lead generation and faster lease-ups. With nearly 90% of leasing efforts coming through a property's website, an apartment building must have a strong web presence.That's why UpShift built Avila—a game-changing website tool for real estate investors, developers, and property managers."We are thrilled to introduce Avila to the real estate market. Our team created website themes that truly stand out in the industry," said Richard Shanks, President of UpShift. "These aren't just pre-built web templates—it's a whole system of design blocks that you can craft into a website that fits your brand, accommodates your unique building features, and feels like a custom website at the end. It's a game-changer that is both visually appealing and user-friendly."Avila by UpShift is a unique and customized website experience for the real estate industry.– Modular blocks: allow for engaging design and content across the entire site and not just the home page– Flexible design system: for page customization, additional site pages, or content modifications– Hands-on, agency-level support: Easier content upload and design consultation mean less DIY– Proven Performance: get an SEO-ready website with real-time pricing & availability, without costly upgradesAvila Web Themes start at just $9800 and achieve maximum brand differentiation, powerful web traffic, and fast lease-ups for apartment buildings, townhomes, penthouses, single-family rentals, senior housing, and student/college properties, too! More information about Avila and its features, is available at www.wvilathemes.com ____UpShift is a branding & design agency founded in 2000 with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles. They specialize in building cohesive brands that include innovative and refined communications for real estate, hospitality, technology, B2B, and consumer brands. With more than 20 years of experience in real estate brands, websites, and marketing, they created Avila Themes to offer custom-designed web components in modular and flexible web templates that are affordable and quick to deploy.###AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

