Pearson, GA (October 29, 2024) – The GBI has arrested and charged five people in connection to the death of Darion Davis, age 16, of Pearson, GA:

A fifteen-year-old from Pearson, GA, charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Battery.

A fourteen-year-old from Pearson, GA, charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Battery.

A sixteen-year-old from Pearson, GA, charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Battery.

Verntron White, age 17, of Pearson, GA, charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Battery.

Ta’shunika Jones, age 21, of Pearson, GA, charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Battery.

On Monday, October 21, 2024, the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct a death investigation after receiving information about a person dying at a Savannah hospital following an alleged assault that occurred on October 12, 2024. During the investigation, agents discovered a video of a fight in which the suspects were beating Davis. During the fight, the 15-year-old grabbed a pipe and hit Davis multiple times. Several days later, Davis was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur, Georgia, will complete an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

White and Jones were booked into the Atkinson County Jail. The minors are in the custody of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 422-3611 or the GBI’s regional investigative office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.