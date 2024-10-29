Suderman & Young Towing Leads the Charge in Sustainable Harbor Solutions with North America’s Most Powerful Electric Tug

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suderman & Young announces their selection as a sub-recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Ports Program to construct a zero-emission, battery electric tug to be used in the Port of Corpus Christi. The Port is the collaborating entity. The tug plan Suderman & Young submitted with the grant application would be North America’s most powerful electric tugboat, leading the charge in sustainability as the Port continues to rapidly grow. This new build initiative advances the Port of Corpus Christi’s environmental stewardship and maritime sustainability goals.“This new tug design, with its power and design flexibility, will set the standard for sustainable and environmentally conscious harbor towing in North America,” said Captain Jay Rivera, Chief Commercial Officer of Suderman & Young. “Corpus Christi is the nation’s largest oil export port, and we are proud of Suderman & Young’s role in growing an industry that is vital to the Texas economy while reducing emissions and pollution. Design and construction planning for the new tug is in progress.”With an impressive bollard pull exceeding 100 metric tons, S&Y's proposed e-tug will have the capability to assist the world’s largest tankers in navigating through the Port of Corpus Christi—all without emitting any carbon. This advancement represents a pivotal step towards slashing pollution in The Energy Port of the Americas.In addition to its powerful performance, S&Y plans to source the electric charge for the tugboats from renewable energy sources, solidifying its position as a provider of the most powerful and environmentally responsible tugboat assistance package in the United States.Tug Specifications:• Length: 30 meters (98 feet)• Width/Beam: 13.5 meters (44 feet)• Bollard Pull: 100+ metric tons• Battery Capacity: 8,500+ ekW• Operational Capacity: Capable of performing 3 ship assist jobs prior to recharge• Fast Charging Capability: Less than 3 hoursAs part of its ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and modernization, Suderman & Young Towing is proud to be at the forefront of sustainable maritime operations, leading the way for a cleaner, greener future for this essential industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.