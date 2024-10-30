Accelerated College Experiences Awarded $10,000 from the Nielsen Foundation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelerated College Experiences (ACE) is thrilled to announce they received a $10,000 grant from the Nielsen Foundation . Established in 2012, Accelerated College Experiences is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) organization based in Boston, MA.ACE's mission is to teach students how to take ownership of their academic experience by setting a high standard of personal and academic excellence as measured by achieving a GPA of 3.0 or higher while learning how to navigate educational and personal challenges. ACE evolves students from being managed to self-managing, from being directed to self-directing, from being told what to do to self-correcting, and knowing how and when to ask for help--by self-advocating."With the support of the grant from the Nielsen Foundation, Accelerated College Experiences can extend its reach and support students pursuing careers in media communications. I look forward to working collaboratively with organizations and institutions invested in ensuring students from marginalized communities have the opportunity to excel and thrive academically," says Lorita Williams, Founder and CEO of Accelerated College Experiences.Accelerated College Experiences (ACE) will use this grant to raise the visibility and awareness of ACE programs and outcomes among professionals and institutions (e.g., colleges, universities, corporations, and foundations) to attract more clients and engage partners, including recruiting coaches in support of ACE's mission. Increasing visibility includes creating marketing collateral, informational videos, and student testimonials, as well as enhancing our social media presence.About Accelerated College ExperienceOur vision is to create a pathway for students from marginalized communities to access the resources they need to succeed. Students will use the knowledge, skills, and character they develop to break down systems that work against them, achieve the desired outcomes they envision for their lives, and become beacons of light for succeeding generations.Our goal is to evolve students from being managed to self-managing, from being directed to self-directing, from being told what to do to self-correcting, and to know how and when to ask for help – by self-advocating. Accelerated College Experiences (ACE) utilizes a "push up" strategy instead of the traditional "pull up" strategy. ACE Coaches guide from the side; the students do the work. For more information, visit www.acecoaches.org About the Nielsen FoundationThe Nielsen Foundation is a private foundation originally funded by Nielsen, a global data and analytics company. The Foundation envisions a more equitable world enabled by inclusive media and technology, where everyone has a voice and opportunities to succeed. The Foundation’s mission is to power and advance inclusive innovation and representation in the media and technology industries, especially through the use of data and research. Grants from the Nielsen Foundation typically support efforts to advance representation in media production and content through the use of data and research, support diverse talent in media and technology careers, and encourage the use of media and technology as forces for good. For more information, visit www.nielsen-foundation.org

