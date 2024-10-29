Kadant to Host 2024 Investor Day

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The event will feature presentations by members of Kadant’s executive leadership team, who will discuss the Company’s business outlook, growth opportunities, and new five-year financial goals.

A live webcast will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. eastern time on the day of the event and will include a live question and answer session. To access the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website through December 12, 2025.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing®. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Contacts

Investor Day Event Coordinator:

Alpha IR

KAI@alpha-ir.com

Investor Contact Information:

Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000

IR@kadant.com

Media Contact Information:

Wes Martz, 269-278-1715

media@kadant.com

