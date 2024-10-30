Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Tampa-Hillsborough County Expressway Authority (THEA) for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

"This recognition underscores our collective hard work and commitment to transparency and integrity in all our financial endeavors. It also reflects our passion for driving sustainable growth and value for our customers," said Jeff Seward, Chief Financial Officer of THEA.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and attaining it represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“This award is a testament to THEA’s unwavering commitment to financial transparency and accountability,” said Vincent Cassidy, Chairman of THEA. “Earning this recognition reflects our dedication to upholding the highest standards in financial reporting, ensuring our community and stakeholders can trust in THEA’s stewardship and vision for sustainable growth.”

ABOUT THEA:

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) is a user-financed public agency led by a board of local citizens. Operating with zero tax dollars, THEA develops and owns toll highways, including Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, as well as non-tolled roads, including Brandon Parkway and Meridian Avenue. All tolls collected by THEA are reinvested back into projects in Hillsborough County. For more information, visit https://www.tampa-xway.com/.

