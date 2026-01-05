Smith & Associates Real Estate Welcomes Top-Producing Team Christian Sidwell and Jon Smith

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smith & Associates Real Estate, Tampa Bay’s leading luxury real estate brokerage, announced today that Christian Sidwell and Jon Smith will be joining the firm, further strengthening its roster of high-performing agents serving the region’s most discerning buyers and sellers.

Highly regarded for their performance, professionalism, and community involvement, Sidwell and Smith bring a powerful combination of market expertise, analytical insight, and client-focused service to Smith’s St. Petersburg office. Their move reflects Smith & Associates’ continued momentum in attracting top-tier talent in the region’s most competitive luxury markets.

“This is a team we have long admired,” said Nikki Phillips, Managing Broker at Smith & Associates Real Estate. “Christian and Jon have built a reputation for excellence in St. Petersburg through hard work, integrity, and consistently strong results. Their success speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to welcome them to Smith.”

The team’s production places them among the industry’s elite. In 2024, Sidwell and Smith closed $20.24 million across 34 transactions, earning Berkshire Hathaway’s Legend Award. The distinguished award recognizes five consecutive years in the Chairman’s Circle. They also received a Production Award, placing them in the top 2% of agents nationwide. The team’s momentum has continued into 2025, with $19.84 million in closed sales to date.

Beyond production, Sidwell and Smith are known for their thoughtful, data-informed approach to advising clients across residential sales, investment properties, and long-term asset strategy. Jon Smith brings a distinctive background in medicine and forensic pathology, paired with more than a decade of real estate investment and property management experience, while Christian Sidwell offers deep business, technology, and market expertise developed over nearly two decades in real estate. Together, they deliver a highly strategic, service-driven experience for buyers and sellers alike.

“Smith & Associates represents the gold standard for luxury real estate in Tampa Bay,” said Sidwell and Smith in a joint statement. “The firm’s local leadership, collaborative culture, and commitment to the community align perfectly with how we serve our clients.”



