On Friday, the Office of the Attorney General was notified by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals that State Representative Jeff Leach sent unethical “ex parte” communications to a sitting Judge on the Court of Criminal Appeals. In those messages, Leach sought to improperly influence ongoing and future Robert Roberson capital punishment proceedings by explicitly imploring that Judge to change her vote in Roberson’s latest round of postconviction proceedings. The CCA wrote: “This Court sees this communication as a clear violation of Texas Disciplinary Rule of Professional Conduct 3.05.”

On Monday, the OAG notified the Texas Supreme Court of this serious breach of ethical rules and violation of law, and Leach issued a public statement confessing to it.

Today, Attorney General Paxton issued the following statement calling for Jeff Leach’s resignation.