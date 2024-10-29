Excelacom Launches Century CPQ in AWS Marketplace

Expanding Global Reach with Seamless Cloud-Based Configuration, Pricing, and Quoting Solutions

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excelacom is thrilled to announce that Century CPQ, our highly configurable, telecom-centric solution for seamless quoting and configuration of market offerings, is now live on the AWS Marketplace. https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-2t7tfdp4k6ti4 Century CPQ offers enterprise-grade scalability and supports features like MACD, guided selling, location- or product-based quoting, handling hundreds of quote line items, quote cloning, versioning, and quote decomposition for streamlined order management. Designed for telecom operators focused on B2B operations and empowered by AI, Century CPQ is now readily accessible on AWS Marketplace, enabling easy comparisons with other solutions and deployment in a self-service container format.Century CPQ, available in AWS Marketplace, lets clients consolidate application and infrastructure spending through AWS billing to maximize cost efficiency. Although fully self-serviceable, we encourage clients to reach out for private offers, which deliver tailored solutions and professional support to ensure optimal performance and integration within their ecosystems. To get the private offer and schedule an appointment with our experts, please contact us at centuryaws@excelacom.com“Launching Century CPQ in AWS Marketplace is a major milestone not only for Excelacom but for the telecom industry as a whole,” said Dinesh Dhanasekharan, CTO of Excelacom. “This platform empowers telecoms to streamline their lead-to-cash processes with advanced automation and AI-driven tools, enhancing both efficiency and customer experience.”Explore Century CPQ on AWS Marketplace https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-2t7tfdp4k6ti4 or visit Excelacom’s Century CPQ https://www.excelacom.com/solutions/century/centurycpq.html page to learn more about transforming your telecom operations.About ExcelacomExcelacom is a global telecom and media-focused consulting, integration, and product company that solves clients' complex business, technology, and operational challenges. Our industry-leading approach to creating solutions that have zero defects, on-time delivery, and within budget is based on more than 24 years of industry experience and a leadership vision derived from numerous significant system implementation and transformation projects. Our OSS/BSS suite offers business applications to optimize customer journeys for B2B and B2C customers.

