Students Gain Internship Opportunity While Tenants Receive Representation

In a groundbreaking initiative, Washington State’s Tenant Right to Appointed Counsel Program continues to revolutionize access to justice. Launched in 2021, this program provides crucial funding for attorneys to represent individuals facing “unlawful detainer” cases – a significant intervention in the eviction process.

Traditionally, lack of legal representation has left many tenants vulnerable during eviction proceedings. The Tenant Right to Appointed Counsel Program changes that narrative. Rather than navigating complex legal matters alone, individuals across the state now receive notice that an attorney is available to them – free of charge – at the outset of eviction proceedings. This proactive approach has the potential for considerable impact, ensuring fair representation, due process and access to resources for low-income residents.

According to the Office of Civil Legal Aid (OCLA), over 20,000 indigent tenants have been served by the program in its first two years. However, concerns persist about the pipeline of attorneys interested in this specialized work. The need is particularly acute on the East side of the state, in rural areas, and specifically in Spokane County, which faces complex cases and serves large, marginalized communities.

Recognizing this need, Gonzaga Law School emerged as a natural partner for the Tenant Right to Appointed Counsel Program. Known for its commitment to public service, Gonzaga Law collaborated with OCLA, the Housing Justice Project (HJP), and the Northwest Justice Project (NJP) to create three Right to Counsel (RTC) internships. These internships empower Gonzaga Law students to jump-start a pipeline of attorneys dedicated to supporting the appointed counsel program in Eastern Washington.

Director of the Gonzaga Law Careers Office Sean King offered the following statement about the partnership, “Gonzaga Law is thankful for the opportunity to create the RTC internships in conjunction with our partners at OCLA, HJP and NJP. These internships are another small, but important step in providing legal services to indigent persons for the proper and effective administration of justice for all Washington citizens.”

This summer, Gonzaga Law Students Jarett Gardner and Sophia Baker interned with the Housing Justice Project, while Katelynn Ostrowski contributed her expertise to the Northwest Justice Project. Together, they exemplified the program’s mission: ensuring justice for all, regardless of income or circumstance.

Ostrowski shared this when asked about her experience, “As an intern with Northwest Justice Project, I assisted with cases handled by the Eviction Prevention Unit. I quickly became familiar with Washington's Residential Landlord-Tenant Act, including the Right to Counsel statute. I also assisted in representing tenants in unlawful detainer proceedings and was provided with opportunities to strengthen my advocacy skills in the Courtroom.”

The success of these internships highlights the importance of practical experience in legal education and its impact on the greater community. With plans of the program continuing, it aims to inspire more law students to pursue careers in public interest law, ensuring continued support for vulnerable tenants across Washington State.