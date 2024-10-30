Shares Michelle Obama’s Speech Emphasizing Kamala Harris's Commitment to Women’s Health and Reproductive Rights

Vote Kamala Harris to protect the freedoms of our mothers, sisters, and daughters—honor their rights this November 5th.

Kamala Harris champions women’s health, freedom, and equality at every stage of life. Let’s support a leader who truly values our nation’s future.” — Tamils for Harris

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we near a pivotal moment in American politics, Tamils for Harris is proud to release a video featuring former First Lady Michelle Obama’s impactful speech at a recent Harris campaign gathering in Kalamazoo, Pennsylvania. In her address, Michelle Obama underscores why Kamala Harris stands as an essential candidate for the preservation of women’s health and reproductive rights.Michelle Obama’s message is clear: Kamala Harris is the best choice for those who care deeply about women’s health and equality. Harris recognizes the unique health challenges women face, from puberty through menopause, and the research and access gaps that persist in healthcare for women nationwide. The Trump administration and its allies have implemented policies that restrict access to essential reproductive health services, leading to dire consequences, including increased infant mortality, the criminalization of women who experience miscarriages, and dangerous delays in critical care that can cost lives.Kamala Harris pledges to protect reproductive rights, advocate for safe, accessible care for women, and veto harmful restrictions on contraceptives and healthcare services. This election is about selecting a leader who values and protects lives beyond her own. Let’s support a path that champions women’s health, equity, and our nation’s future.Let’s vote for Kamala Harris to safeguard the freedoms of our mothers, sisters, and daughters. These women support us through every stage of life, and we owe it to them to uphold their freedom and rights. Remember: on November 5th, vote for Kamala Harris.Watch the video of Michelle Obama’s speech here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHQNYDaAFmo

Honoring the Freedom of American Women: A Call to Protect Our Mothers, Sisters, Wives, and Daughters

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.