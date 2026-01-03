US Tamil Diaspora Urges Internationally Supervised Resolution for Sri Lanka, Citing Recent U.S. Actions in Venezuela

Tamil Diaspora urges international, law-based engagement in Sri Lanka, calling for supervision, demilitarization, accountability, and a democratic path forward.

Lasting peace in Sri Lanka requires international supervision, accountability, and a democratic process that allows Tamils to freely determine their political future.” — Tamil Diaspora News Editorial Board

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tamil Diaspora has called for renewed international engagement in Sri Lanka, drawing attention to recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding temporary international administration in Venezuela following the detention of President Nicolás Maduro.While acknowledging that each situation is unique, the Tamil Diaspora emphasizes that Sri Lanka represents a longstanding and unresolved case of governance failure, particularly with regard to the Tamil population in the North and East of the island.For more than seven decades, Tamils in Sri Lanka have raised concerns regarding:* Systematic denial of political self-determination* Prolonged military presence in civilian regions* Land appropriation through administrative, archaeological, and religious mechanisms* Lack of accountability for mass human-rights violations, including those documented during the final phase of the civil war in 2009* Despite multiple international resolutions and commitments, meaningful structural reform and accountability mechanisms have not been implemented.The Tamil Diaspora notes that international precedents—including East Timor, Kosovo, and Namibia—demonstrate that international supervision, trusteeship, or transitional governance mechanisms have at times been necessary to stabilize post-conflict regions and enable affected populations to determine their political future peacefully.In this context, the Tamil Diaspora urges the international community, including the United States and the United Nations, to consider:* Enhanced international supervision in the Tamil-majority North and East* Demilitarization of civilian life* Protection of land and cultural heritage* Credible accountability mechanisms for past violations* A UN-supervised democratic process allowing Tamils to freely express their political willThe Tamil Diaspora stresses that this appeal is not a call for armed intervention, but rather for law-based, multilateral engagement grounded in international norms, human rights, and democratic principles.“As global attention focuses on governance breakdowns elsewhere, it is important not to overlook unresolved conflicts where structural injustice persists,” the statement said. “Lasting peace in Sri Lanka will require more than economic recovery—it will require political justice and genuine inclusion.”The Tamil Diaspora reiterates that sustainable reconciliation in Sri Lanka depends on addressing the root causes of the conflict, respecting historical realities, and ensuring that all peoples on the island can determine their future in safety and dignity.

