The Fiduciary Advisor Network Welcomes Its Newest Member

Dwight Johnson, Certified Financial Fiduciary®

The Fiduciary Advisor Network Welcomes Dwight Johnson as Its Newest Member

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fiduciary Advisor Network proudly announces the addition of a distinguished new advisor, Dwight Johnson, Founder of DHJ Insurance Agency, Inc. This partnership not only strengthens the network's capacity of esteemed advisors, but also promises significant benefits for the San Jose community.Dwight H. Johnson is the founder of DHJ Insurance Agency, Inc., located in Campbell and San Jose, California, where he provides comprehensive insurance services and financial planning. Completed Certified Financial Planner courses of instruction in 1981, Dwight has remained committed to ongoing education, completing the Kingdom Advisors courses of instruction in 2019 and continuously expanding his expertise in pension plans, estate planning, and business insurance.With over 40 years of industry experience, he holds multiple FINRA licenses, including Securities Principal (Series 24) and General Securities Representative (Series 7). He is also a long-standing adult education instructor, leading workshops on living trusts and long-term care throughout the San Jose community. Dedicated to public service, Dwight is a past President of the Board of Directors for the United States Tennis Association Northern California Section, where he was the first African American to hold this position. His community involvement and professional accomplishments have earned him accolades such as the Pueblo Health and Educational Programs Businessperson of the Year award. To learn more, or to contact Dwight visit his FFE profile here The Fiduciary Advisor Network stands as a beacon of trust and reliability for financial advisors. With a focus on integrity, professionalism, and client-centric service, the network empowers advisors to achieve their full potential while upholding the highest standards of fiduciary responsibility."Today, I am thrilled to welcome the newest member of The Fiduciary Advisor Network. Their talent, passion, and dedication will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our goal of providing holistic fiduciary guidance. Together, we will not only elevate the standard of fiduciary advice but also create meaningful, positive impacts in communities around the nation. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled service for those that we serve." - Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of The Fiduciary Advisor NetworkCentral to its mission is the recent addition of our new advisor who has obtained the prestigious Certified Financial Fiduciarydesignation. This designation underscores the advisor's unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and fiduciary duty, aligning perfectly with The Fiduciary Advisor Network's core values. In addition to successfully becoming a CF2, and a FAN member, Dwight has also earned the opportunity to teach on behalf of the Foundation for Fiduciary Education. FFE is one of the many tools that will forge a prolific presence within the San Jose community through its financial education courses that are offered in person, and online."Joining the Fiduciary Advisor Network is important to me because it aligns with my commitment to providing ethical financial guidance that prioritizes my clients' best interests. This network will help me build stronger connections, fostering trust, financial literacy, and economic empowerment for families and small business owners. Transparency and trust are key concerns for prospective clients, and being part of a Fiduciary Network provides a concrete resource for evaluation in these areas. This allows me to help clients clarify and quantify their goals, as well as advocate for them in the marketplace to implement the best solutions to achieve those goals on time." – Dwight Johnson, Certified Financial FiduciaryAbout The Fiduciary Advisor Network (FAN): The Fiduciary Advisor Network connects individuals and businesses with experienced and trustworthy financial advisors who prioritize their clients' best interests. The FAN serves as a beacon of trust in an industry often muddled with conflicting interests, empowering advisors, and clients to make well-informed investment decisions. The FAN offers Certified Financial Fiduciaries access to extensive resources, continued education, and a supportive professional community. To learn more about The FAN visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com.About The Certified Financial Fiduciarydesignation: The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries(NACFF) provides the necessary tools and training for financial professionals to comply with fiduciary standards. NACFF's Certified Financial Fiduciarydesignation uniquely focuses on training holistic fiduciaries, ensuring they protect clients' interests. Financial professionals with this designation can clearly demonstrate their expertise and commitment to their clients' best interests. This certification assures clients of the highest standards of professionalism and ethical excellence in financial services. To learn more about NACFF, and the Certified Financial Fiduciary designation, visit nationalcffassociation.org.About The Foundation for Fiduciary Education (FFE): The Foundation for Fiduciary Education is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, that is dedicated exclusively to providing unbiased fiduciary financial education. FFE instructors, all Certified Financial Fiduciaries(CF2’s), are committed to delivering impartial financial education and upholding the highest ethical and fiduciary standards. Attending a class taught by a Certified Financial Fiduciaryand hosted by the Foundation ensures that your best interests are always prioritized. To learn more about FFE visit fiduciaryeducators.org.For more information about The Fiduciary Advisor Network and to register online, visit fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com or email info@fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com###8604 Cliff Cameron Dr. STE 187, Charlotte, NC 28269980-231-8969 • fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com • info@fiduciaryadvisornetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.