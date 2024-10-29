NOW HIRING! Forensic Technician 1, and Procurement Officer 1

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

FORENSIC TECHNICIAN 1

Forensic Biology Unit

Jackson Laboratory – Madison County

1 Vacancy

Summary:

Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with casework. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with casework. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and two years of full-time experience in one or a combination of the following areas: (1) any professional laboratory work or; (2) non-professional laboratory work receiving and classifying evidence or; (3) any professional law enforcement work or; (4) non-professional law enforcement work receiving and classifying evidence.

Substitution of Education for Experience: Course work credit received from an accredited college or university may substitute for the required experience on a month-for-month basis to a maximum of two years (e.g. 45 quarter hours may substitute for one year of the required experience).

Monthly Salary: $4,017 – $6,039

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 62844. This position will remain posted from October 29 – November 4, 2024 for five business days.

PROCUREMENT OFFICER 1

TBI Headquarters

Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for purchasing, issuing, and storing materials, supplies, and equipment at an institution or assists in the procurement duties for a department or major section. Monitors all contract periods for updates and expirations, plus ensures all purchases meet departmental, state, and federal guidelines. Assists TBI Support Services with fleet and warehouse duties as required by the organization.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree OR graduation from an accredited college with an associate degree and two years of increasingly responsible procurement-related work OR education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and four years of increasingly being responsible for procurement related work.

Substitution of Education for Experience: Additional qualifying experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis OR additional course work from an accredited college or university may be substituted for the required experience on a year-for-year basis.

Monthly Salary: $3,595 – $5,380

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 62863. This position will remain posted from October 29, – November 4, 2024 for five (5) business days.