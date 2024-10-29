Attorney General Kaul Joins Coalition to Protect Undocumented Family Members of U.S. Citizens

20 AGs File Brief Supporting “Keeping Families Together” Federal Program

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Texas v. DHS in support of the federal program “Keeping Families Together” which allows certain undocumented spouses and stepchildren of U.S. citizens to apply for permanent residence. The brief, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, argues that the federal government has the authority to implement this program to protect family unity. The coalition also argues that protecting family unity has been a hallmark of U.S. immigration policy for decades and should be upheld.

“For very good reasons, our immigration policy strives to keep families together,” said Attorney General Kaul. “This federal program, which allows family members to avoid being separated from each other for years, should remain in place.”

In August 2024, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a process under which certain undocumented spouses and stepchildren of U.S. citizens living in the United States can apply for a discretionary grant of immigration parole. The process, Keeping Families Together (KFT), allows certain undocumented family members to apply for permanent residence without first needing to depart the United States.

The coalition argues in its brief that the federal government has the authority to determine and implement immigration parole programs. The brief points to several previous parole-in-place immigration programs that were implemented going back decades as examples of the federal government’s authority over immigration parole programs. Moreover, the coalition writes that keeping families together is a core principle of U.S. immigration policy and has strong benefits for families as well as neighborhoods, communities, and local economies.

Joining Attorney General Kaul in filing today’s brief are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.