ICL Academy Ranked #5 Best Private Online High School in America

The Niche ranking shows that ICL presents a connected human experience for students and families. This recognition is a culmination of years of mission-driven work by a fiercely dedicated team.” — ICL Academy Head of School Avery McGlenn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Niche.com recently ranked ICL Academy #5 Best Private Online High Schools in America , citing the virtual school’s A+ ratings in academics and college prep, and A ratings in teachers and diversity, as major criteria. Niche.com is a website that provides rankings and reviews for schools, colleges, neighborhoods, and cities in the United States. Niche rankings are based on a rigorous analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews from students and alumni.“What the Niche ranking shows is that ICL presents a connected human experience for students and families,” said ICL Academy Head of School Avery McGlenn. “Here, students are known, cared for, and embraced for their unique identities and journeys. It is a powerful experience to be part of, and integral to, a community that strives to know you and support you in becoming your best self. This recognition is a culmination of years of mission-driven work by a fiercely dedicated team.”ICL Academy is a virtual private accredited 5th-12th grade school that caters to high performance individuals (e.g. athletes, actors, recording artists) so they can pursue their primary passion while getting an exceptional education. ICL Academy 's signature Impact Learning Model™ empowers students to transform their passion into purpose through customized academics and leadership, based on the foundation of the 6 P's: Passion, Purpose, Process, Perspective, Perseverance, and Personalization.“This past year, we've enriched our curriculum with cutting-edge programs like mentorship, entrepreneurship, and psychology,” said Dr. Anthea Lake, ICL Academy’s Academic Engagement Specialist. “ICL Academy offers students interactive, live classes and assignments that explore essential questions: What motivates me? What drives others? Why do I think the way I do? How does my attitude affect my performance both in and out of the classroom?”The advantages that ICL Academy offers its students are an individualized education, flexibility, a virtual classroom, and dedicated teachers who understand high achievers. This enables ICL students to pursue their studies from wherever they are, in between workouts, practices, playing tournaments around the world, and rehearsals and filming.ICL Academy Math Instructor Greg Williamson said, “I have seen an incredibly diverse student body come together with a common desire to succeed. We have built relationships with these students from literally all over the world and watched them grow. Hearing stories of their path to college and other pursuits makes it clear that ICL has succeeded in helping them develop toward their future goals.”According to Kelly Cavalieri, ICL Academy’s Director of Curriculum, “Our unique curriculum structure allows learners to digest content at their pace, check for understanding, collaborate with peers, and apply their knowledge to their lives and the world around them. This design engages students and promotes a deeper understanding of content.”Boasting a 100 percent graduation rate, ICL Academy graduates go on to top universities to pursue rigorous academics, and continue their passion pursuits, which many times includes highly competitive collegiate athletics. Other students pursue careers in the arts, and some start successful businesses.Student Kevin J. said, “ICL Academy is a cool online school that mixes academics with your passions, like sports or arts. The flexible schedule helps me balance school with other activities, and the teachers are super supportive and easy to reach. Even though it's online, there’s a strong sense of community, and I get to interact with other students a lot.”“My daughter’s experience at ICL Academy has been excellent,” said Dana P., whose child is currently in 7th grade, pursuing a passion for acting. “She enjoys her courses, specifically the application assignments. She has found all her teachers to be unbelievably supportive and quick to help when she has a question or needs additional instruction to help her gain confidence across the content areas. Her teachers are driven to give students many opportunities to think, discuss, and even have a bit of competitive "play" before, during, and after instruction. Maintaining engagement can be tricky in an online learning environment, but I believe ICL teachers handle this very well.”More information on the Niche.com rating can be found at https://www.niche.com/k12/icl-academy-los-angeles-ca/ . More information on ICL Academy is available at www.iclacademy.org

