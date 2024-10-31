Ron Gordon Watch Repair Announces New Blog Post on TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green

The newly announced post ends with a call to action. Anyone who owns a TAG Heuer is encouraged to reach out to Ron Gordon.

Celebrating decades of British motorsport history and preserving the essence of New York City’s architectural past, the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green embraces both genres effortlessly.” — Ron Gordon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair , New York City’s top-rated TAG Heuer repair and service shop, is proud to announce the latest in-depth post to the company blog. The new post celebrates and gives the facts about the newly available TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green. The post explores the exhilarating synergy of heritage and modernization that is represented by this watch, with a nod to the Art Deco era of the 1920s – 1930s resonating through its sleek lines, elegant proportions and classical sophistication.“Celebrating decades of British motorsport history and preserving the essence of New York City’s architectural past, the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green embraces both genres effortlessly. This is the perfect example of blending classic design with contemporary technology to creating a masterpiece in luxury watches. We look forward to sharing our passion for everything TAG Heuer with our clients and fans.”Here is background on this release. In the newly announced post, Ron Gordon looks at the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green ( https://www.tagheuer.com/us/en/timepieces/collections/tag-heuer-monaco/ ) and why its historical significance is connected to that of the vibrant decades of the 1920s and 1930s, a formative period in both motorsports and New York City architecture. Its striking green subdials and perforated leather strap conjure the racing aesthetics of days gone by. The full post can be read at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2024/10/tag-history/ Notably, the watch is constructed of sandblasted grade-2 titanium which combines historical integrity and modern usage in a stylishly durable and lightweight shell. The TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green is filled with the utilitarian and historical Calibre 11, which has a relatively practical yet aesthetically pleasing crown in its nine o’clock position. Available in an exclusive run of 1,000 pieces, this collector’s timepiece is much more than a watch. Each artifact, equipped with its own distinct measuring instrument, embodies the legacy of TAG Heuer’s commitment to precision and excellence in watchmaking. Ron Gordon Watch Repair calls all watch lovers and collectors to learn more about what hides behind this very watch & its connections to history in their full blog post.TAG HEUER REPAIR IN THE HEART OF NEW YORK CITYWhile few people will be lucky enough to own this limited edition TAG, many already own recent and vintage TAG Heuer Watches. This is especially true in the New York City area, known for its affluence and sense of style. The newly announced post ends with a call to action. Anyone who owns a TAG Heuer is encouraged to reach out to Ron Gordon for an evaluation of his or her watch. Ron can estimate any recommended service or repairs, and once under contract, the TAG Heuer can be brought up to best-in-class working condition. All that is required is for the owner to take that first step: reaching out to Ron Gordon Watch Repair for an estimate on TAG Heuer service.ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIRRon Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.Contact:Ron Gordon Watch RepairTel. 212-896-8999

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.