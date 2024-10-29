Joint Appointments Play a Role in Decarbonization

Francesca Pierobon, a chemical engineer at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), is finding innovative ways to advance affordable and low-carbon technologies, like producing sustainable aviation fuel from municipal solid waste. Pierobon holds a joint appointment at both the University of Washington (UW) and Washington State University (WSU).

“On a national level, we are hoping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Pierobon. “National labs play a great role in this mission because they bridge the gap between industry and academia. Through joint appointments, you are able to create more collaborations, expand your knowledge in different ways, and have a greater scientific impact.”

Pierobon’s research specializes in renewable fuels, chemicals, and materials derived from raw materials. She applies life-cycle assessment and techno-economic analysis to evaluate the feasibility of existing and innovative low-carbon materials and processes.

Life-cycle assessment calculates the environmental impact of products throughout their life cycle, and techno-economic analysis investigates the economic performance of the products.

“There are a lot of synergies that can be created by working with universities,” said Pierobon. “Especially for specific expertise in the bioenergy field and development of innovative and sustainable materials for buildings and structural materials, like replacing concrete and steel for mass timber, for example.”

Pierobon is currently working on analyzing the technical, economic, and environmental viability of producing sustainable aviation fuel from waste materials (for example, municipal solid waste, forest and agricultural waste, wastewater sludge) through different conversion pathways like gasification and hydrothermal liquefaction. She is also working on similar analysis of composite materials from captured carbon dioxide.

At UW, Pierobon is an assistant professor and faculty fellow in the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences. There, she is helping create an open-access tool for life-cycle assessment of existing and novel building materials and buildings. The tool is being developed and tested through continuous and direct engagement and collaboration with teams from PNNL, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, along with several universities and private companies across the United States.

At WSU, Pierobon conducts research in the Bioproducts, Sciences, and Engineering Laboratory. She is currently working on identifying strategies for sustainable agriculture in Washington State. A second project evaluates the environmental impact of producing and using biochar—a charcoal-like solid made from waste material and rich in carbon—in the field.

“A joint appointment is a great opportunity to work with undergrad students, as well as PhD students, postdocs, and faculty members, on these topics,” said Pierobon. “Together, we are really trying to understand more about these innovative technologies and how they can be applied to available feedstock resources and waste resources.”

As a long-term goal, Pierobon is committed to strengthening the collaboration between the universities she is a part of and PNNL. She hopes to help expand joint projects and programs.

“I think we should get students involved as much as possible and leverage our joint appointments to create opportunities for students with research and internships,” said Pierobon. “I want to continue working with students and exposing them to the national laboratory system, as well as the university work environment.”

Beyond research collaborations with students in the laboratory, Pierobon closely mentors two PhD students and one master’s student.

“Collaborations between universities and PNNL offer students great opportunities to be involved in high-impact research projects,” said Pierobon. “Current and future students would greatly benefit from this collaboration and the possibility to access unique facilities and analytical instrumentation, as well as to collaborate with recognized experts in the field.”