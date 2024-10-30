Social Discovery Group Predicts Virtual Relationship Services Will Shape the Future of Online Dating

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the continuous shifting of social norms, more people across generations are leaning on the online world to help them form friendships and romantic relationships. According to recent statistics from Social Discovery Group , 89% of singles surveyed in the U.S. claimed to be open to having a partner during these upcoming colder months, with a third of these singles open to a longer-term virtual relationship.Previously, SDG provided users with video chat capabilities across its numerous apps. With video chats soaring in popularity, with over 3.2 million video dates in 2023, a million more than in the previous year, it was time to capitalize and take it further. Social Discovery Group recently launched a much-anticipated feature on Dating.com, 360° VR video chat, that has paved the way to redefine online communication. By simulating real-life interactions, this feature helps to bridge the gap between standard virtual meetings and in-person communication. The integration was a direct result of the growing demand for more meaningful and authentic online connections and has hit at a perfect time as we approach ¨cuffing season¨ this winter.57% of people surveyed claimed their top reason for seeking an online-only relationship is for companionship, especially during the more isolating months.Virtual relationship popularity is not just limited to millennials or Gen Z. SDG´s data also reveals older adults, particularly those in their 40s and 50s, are embracing the online dating world. The ease, convenience, and affordability of online communication platforms have attracted thousands of singles from different generations from around the world, and it won´t stop there.The increasing shift toward virtual relationships is not only fueled by convenience and the desire for companionship but also by social and political factors. Countless users turn to social discovery platforms as a form of escapism and pressures of daily life. Cost of living, political tensions, and increasing global conflict leave many people stressed, overwhelmed, and isolated. User reviews of Dating.com and DateMyAge show that communication platforms help them manage stress and concentrate on building meaningful relationships in a safe, engaging, and low-pressure virtual environment. With 40% of surveyed daters believing that long-distance virtual relationships lead to less stress and fewer strings attached, it´s the perfect time to get cozier, especially in the upcoming colder months, in the virtual world.About Social Discovery GroupSocial Discovery Group is one of the world's largest social discovery companies, uniting 60+ brands with 500 million users. SDG solves the problems of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection with the help of digital reality. Its products include global communication platforms with a focus on video streaming, AI technologies, and game mechanics. SDG products redefine the way people interact and connect.Dating.com, part of Social Discovery Group, is a global online communication platform that delivers a range of hi-tech features aimed at giving people the chance to chat, match up, and find love and companionship worldwide. DateMyAge is an online communication platform that empowers and unites individuals over 40, fostering genuine connections and meaningful relationships.

