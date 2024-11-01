Key Housing Announces Featured Sonoma County Short Term Rentals Designee for October 2024

Key Housing announces Acacia in Santa Rosa as the featured Sonoma County California listing for October 2024.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Housing, a top-rated provider of short-term and serviced apartments throughout California, proudly announces the " Acacia " complex in Santa Rosa as its featured Northern California listing for October 2024.“Acacia in Santa Rosa truly represents the best of California living,” said Bob Lee, spokesperson for Key Housing. “From its picturesque setting to its outstanding amenities, this complex and its short term rentals are perfect for those seeking the calm of wine country, while staying productive with a range of business and leisure facilities."Viewable on the Internet at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/acacia/ , the Acacia complex offers stunning one-bedroom furnished apartments that blend sophisticated interiors with the natural beauty of Sonoma County ( https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/ ). Corporate travelers will find comfort in the well-appointed homes, featuring stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Each unit is designed with relaxation in mind, while also providing the convenience needed for long-term stays.What makes Acacia stand out, beyond its stylish interiors, is the community-focused outdoor spaces that allow residents to fully embrace the famed Northern California climate. The heated pool and hot tub provide the perfect setting for unwinding after a day of work or exploration, while the 24-hour fitness center and business center cater to both productivity and well-being. Residents can also enjoy the "Latte Lounge" for a morning coffee or relax in the clubhouse with fellow guests.IDEAL FOR DOING BUSINESS IN SANTA ROSALocated in Santa Rosa ( https://www.srcity.org/ ), Acacia offers an ideal base for business travelers who want to blend work with the best of California's cultural and outdoor activities. From exploring the world-renowned wineries and vineyards of Napa and Sonoma Valley to enjoying fine dining and local arts scenes, travelers can experience the region’s laid-back luxury. To that end, Key Housing is announcing new content specific to apartment types in Santa Rosa such as serviced apartments ( https://www.keyhousing.com/serviced-apartments-in-california/santa-rosa-serviced-apartments/ ) and short term rentals ( https://www.keyhousing.com/short-term-furnished-apartment-rentals-in-california/santa-rosa-short-term-furnished-apartment-rentals/ ).Just a short drive from the bustling tech hubs of San Francisco and Silicon Valley, Acacia is perfect for professionals seeking a peaceful retreat after their workday.Whether one is looking to unwind in Wine Country or take advantage of the artistic and culinary scenes in Santa Rosa, Acacia delivers the ultimate California good life experience. Perfect for corporate travelers, remote workers, or families, this complex provides everything needed for a memorable stay.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( https://www.keyhousing.com/ ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!Key Housing(800) 989-0410

