"Saudi Tourism Authority" Unites Balkan Business Sectors in Albania to Present Umrah Services via "Nusuk" Platform

Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority Roadshow Tirana

TIRANA, ALBANIA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) successfully concluded an introductory roadshow on the unified "Nusuk" government platform, designed to assist Umrah performers travelling to Mecca and Medina. The event was held in Albania's capital, Tirana, under the patronage of His Excellency, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, and included Saudi Tourism Authority officials and participants from the Albanian Muslim Community.

The roadshow attracted a large audience of business partners, including travel and Umrah agencies from various Balkan countries such as Albania, the Republic of North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Montenegro. Discussions focused on shared challenges and opportunities for collaboration, specifically regarding the services offered by the "Nusuk" platform. These services include accommodation, transportation, and logistical support, as well as organising tourism programs and tours for those wishing to perform Umrah and explore more of Saudi Arabia.

During the event, emphasis was placed on the success and benefits of the "Nusuk" platform, which connects over 200 accredited partners to provide comprehensive services for Umrah performers worldwide. This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's “Vision 2030,” which aims to welcome 30 million Umrah performers by 2030.

The roadshow also highlighted the strong and positive relations between Saudi Arabia and the Balkan countries, characterised by shared visions and leadership commitments to expanding cooperation in religious, cultural, and tourism sectors. Discussions further addressed the facilitation of Umrah procedures for citizens of these countries, including visits to Madinah, prayers at the Prophet's Mosque (peace be upon him), and booking appointments through the platform to visit Raudah.

Additionally, visitors can discover historical and cultural sites in the two holy cities, as well as tourist destinations across the Kingdom, enriching their experience and offering insight into renowned Saudi hospitality.

Bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the Balkan countries are marked by ongoing collaboration. With a significant Muslim population in the region, Saudi Arabia serves as a strategic partner in enhancing the spiritual experience for Muslims worldwide. This is made possible by offering various visa options for Umrah performers.

Citizens of Albania and Montenegro can benefit from three types of visas, including two that offer multiple entries into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for up to 90 days within a year. These include the electronic visa (eVisa), available through the "Visit Saudi" platform, and the visa issued upon arrival, which can be obtained at various entry points in the Kingdom. These options allow Umrah performers to explore tourist destinations before reaching their final destination. Women can also apply for these visas without the need for a male guardian.

Citizens of North Macedonia and Kosovo can perform Umrah and benefit from Saudi visa options, such as the Umrah visa and the Friends and Family visa. Furthermore, holders of U.S., U.K., and Schengen visas are also eligible to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It is important to note that the Saudi Tourism Authority aims, through these facilitations, to encourage citizens of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo to undertake a unique spiritual and cultural journey as guests of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia throughout the year, except the Hajj season. Moreover, they can enjoy the various tourist destinations that Saudi Arabia offers.

