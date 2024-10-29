Harrisburg, Penn -- If you haven’t applied for federal disaster assistance from FEMA, time is running out.

The deadline for applications is November 12. If you live in Lycoming, Potter, Tioga or Union County and suffered loss of personal property or damage to your home due to Tropical Storm Debby on Aug. 9 -10, 2024, you should apply as soon as possible.

There are four ways to apply. You can:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA App

Visit the remaining Disaster Recovery Center at Tioga County: Valley Christian Church, 146 Maple Street, Westfield, PA 16950 Normal Hours of Operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday thru Saturday Election Day, Nov. 5: Temporarily Closed for the Day Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11: Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



November 12 will be here before you know it. Don’t delay! Register today

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Pennsylvania, visit fema.gov/disaster/4815

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).